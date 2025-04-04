  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat player stats and box score (April 3) | 2024-25 NBA season

Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat player stats and box score (April 3) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 04, 2025 02:11 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
The Miami Heat hosted Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday (Image source: Imagn)

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Miami Heat 110-108 on Thursday at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Ad

Ja Morant hit a game-winning jumper and led Memphis with 30 points and five rebounds on 11-for-22 shooting, including 3-for-7 from the 3-point line. Desmond Bane had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Scotty Pippen Jr. finished with 17 points and seven assists off the bench. He shot 6-for-9, including 3-for-4 on 3-pointers.

Jaylen Wells had 13 points and seven rebounds on 5-for-7 shooting (2-for-4 from downtown), while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 13 points and four boards (5-for-11 shooting, 3-for-5 from deep).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tyler Herro led Miami with 35 points, nine rebounds and four assists. He shot 12-for-23, including 4-for-7 beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo had 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists on 11-for-26 shooting (2-for-4 on 3-pointers).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kel'el Ware added 13 points and 15 rebounds on 5-for-13 shooting, including 2-for-4 from the 3-point line, while Davion Mitchell contributed 11 points, seven assists and four rebounds off the bench.

Memphis snapped its four-game losing skid as interim coach Tuomas Iisalo won his first game since taking over the reins. The Grizzlies improved to 45-32. Coming into the game, they were in a three-way tie with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Clippers for the sixth and final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

Ad

On the other hand, Miami's six-game winning streak was halted. They still hold the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 35-42 record.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat player stats and box score

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jaylen Wells13730015-72-41-24
Jaren Jackson Jr.13411255-113-50-15
Zach Edey81310133-30-02-22
Desmond Bane171061006-231-94-4-1
Ja Morant305310411-223-75-63
Scotty Pippen Jr.17172126-93-42-20
Santi Aldama9722023-73-70-0-4
Luke Kennard3210011-31-20-00
Lamar Stevens0001000-00-00-01
Marvin Bagley IIIDNP---------
Jay HuffDNP---------
GG JacksonDNP---------
Yuki KawamuraDNP---------
John KonchaerDNP---------
Cam SpencerDNP---------
Ad

Miami Heat player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Pelle Larson3234111-30-11-2-7
Bam Adebayo267512211-262-42-2-5
Kel'el Ware131500305-132-41-21
Alec Burks2210021-60-50-00
Tyler Herro359401312-234-77-71
Davion Mitchell11473023-83-52-23
Haywood Highsmith6320012-31-11-2-5
Kyle Anderson6222102-80-32-22
Duncan Robinson6301002-52-30-00
Josh ChristopherDNP---------
Jaime Jaquez Jr.DNP---------
Keshad JohnsonDNP---------
Terry RozierDNP---------
Isaiah StevensDNP---------
Andrew WigginsDNP---------
Ad

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat game summary

The Miami Heat led the Memphis Grizzlies 27-22 after the opening quarter. Bam Adebayo scored 12 points.

Miami had a 50-49 lead heading into the break. Adebayo had 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting (2-for-3 from the 3-point line). Scotty Pippen Jr. led Memphis with 10 points and five assists off the bench.

At the end of a back-and-forth third quarter, the Heat had an 85-84 lead. Tyler Herro scored 19 of his 27 points in the third. He shot 7-for-9, including 2-for-4 on 3-pointers. Adebayo added 20 points, while Ja Morant had 19 for the Grizzlies.

Down the stretch, Adebayo made a crucial defensive play. He blocked Morant's shot. Memphis led 108-106 with 21.7 seconds remaining. In the ensuing possession, Herro hit a floater to tie the game with 13.8 on the clock. Off a timeout, Morant hit the game-winning step-back jumper over Kel'el Ware.

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी