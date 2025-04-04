Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat player stats and box score (April 3) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Miami Heat 110-108 on Thursday at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Ad

Ja Morant hit a game-winning jumper and led Memphis with 30 points and five rebounds on 11-for-22 shooting, including 3-for-7 from the 3-point line. Desmond Bane had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. Scotty Pippen Jr. finished with 17 points and seven assists off the bench. He shot 6-for-9, including 3-for-4 on 3-pointers.

Jaylen Wells had 13 points and seven rebounds on 5-for-7 shooting (2-for-4 from downtown), while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 13 points and four boards (5-for-11 shooting, 3-for-5 from deep).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Tyler Herro led Miami with 35 points, nine rebounds and four assists. He shot 12-for-23, including 4-for-7 beyond the arc. Bam Adebayo had 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists on 11-for-26 shooting (2-for-4 on 3-pointers).

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kel'el Ware added 13 points and 15 rebounds on 5-for-13 shooting, including 2-for-4 from the 3-point line, while Davion Mitchell contributed 11 points, seven assists and four rebounds off the bench.

Memphis snapped its four-game losing skid as interim coach Tuomas Iisalo won his first game since taking over the reins. The Grizzlies improved to 45-32. Coming into the game, they were in a three-way tie with the Minnesota Timberwolves and the LA Clippers for the sixth and final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

Ad

On the other hand, Miami's six-game winning streak was halted. They still hold the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 35-42 record.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat player stats and box score

Memphis Grizzlies player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jaylen Wells 13 7 3 0 0 1 5-7 2-4 1-2 4 Jaren Jackson Jr. 13 4 1 1 2 5 5-11 3-5 0-1 5 Zach Edey 8 13 1 0 1 3 3-3 0-0 2-2 2 Desmond Bane 17 10 6 1 0 0 6-23 1-9 4-4 -1 Ja Morant 30 5 3 1 0 4 11-22 3-7 5-6 3 Scotty Pippen Jr. 17 1 7 2 1 2 6-9 3-4 2-2 0 Santi Aldama 9 7 2 2 0 2 3-7 3-7 0-0 -4 Luke Kennard 3 2 1 0 0 1 1-3 1-2 0-0 0 Lamar Stevens 0 0 0 1 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 1 Marvin Bagley III DNP - - - - - - - - - Jay Huff DNP - - - - - - - - - GG Jackson DNP - - - - - - - - - Yuki Kawamura DNP - - - - - - - - - John Konchaer DNP - - - - - - - - - Cam Spencer DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Miami Heat player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Pelle Larson 3 2 3 4 1 1 1-3 0-1 1-2 -7 Bam Adebayo 26 7 5 1 2 2 11-26 2-4 2-2 -5 Kel'el Ware 13 15 0 0 3 0 5-13 2-4 1-2 1 Alec Burks 2 2 1 0 0 2 1-6 0-5 0-0 0 Tyler Herro 35 9 4 0 1 3 12-23 4-7 7-7 1 Davion Mitchell 11 4 7 3 0 2 3-8 3-5 2-2 3 Haywood Highsmith 6 3 2 0 0 1 2-3 1-1 1-2 -5 Kyle Anderson 6 2 2 2 1 0 2-8 0-3 2-2 2 Duncan Robinson 6 3 0 1 0 0 2-5 2-3 0-0 0 Josh Christopher DNP - - - - - - - - - Jaime Jaquez Jr. DNP - - - - - - - - - Keshad Johnson DNP - - - - - - - - - Terry Rozier DNP - - - - - - - - - Isaiah Stevens DNP - - - - - - - - - Andrew Wiggins DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat game summary

The Miami Heat led the Memphis Grizzlies 27-22 after the opening quarter. Bam Adebayo scored 12 points.

Miami had a 50-49 lead heading into the break. Adebayo had 16 points on 6-for-12 shooting (2-for-3 from the 3-point line). Scotty Pippen Jr. led Memphis with 10 points and five assists off the bench.

At the end of a back-and-forth third quarter, the Heat had an 85-84 lead. Tyler Herro scored 19 of his 27 points in the third. He shot 7-for-9, including 2-for-4 on 3-pointers. Adebayo added 20 points, while Ja Morant had 19 for the Grizzlies.

Down the stretch, Adebayo made a crucial defensive play. He blocked Morant's shot. Memphis led 108-106 with 21.7 seconds remaining. In the ensuing possession, Herro hit a floater to tie the game with 13.8 on the clock. Off a timeout, Morant hit the game-winning step-back jumper over Kel'el Ware.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.