Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 2 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies visited the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on Sunday night as part of the NBA's five-game schedule. The Grizzlies remained short-handed without Ja Morant for the second straight contest, while the Bucks were looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Coach Taylor Jenkins went with a bigger lineup, with Desmond Bane playing the point with Luke Kennard at shooting guard. Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey were the frontcourt players.

Meanwhile, coach Doc Rivers used his usual starting five featuring Damian Lillard, Andre Jackson Jr., Taurean Prince, Giannis Antetokoumnmpo and Brook Lopez. The Bucks were back at home after going 2-2 on their most recent road trip.

After leading for the majority of the game, the Milwaukee Bucks lost steam in the fourth quarter as the Memphis Grizzlies cruised to a 132-119 win. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 16 of his 37 points in the final period to lead the Grizzlies to an away victory.

Desmond Bane put up 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists, while Santi Aldama added 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists off the bench. Scotty Pippen Jr. had nine points, 10 assists and four assists, with Zach Edey contributing 14 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals for the Bucks. Khris Middleton scored 20 points off the bench, while Damian Lillard only had 15 points on 15 shots, but did provide nine assists. Taurean Prince had a good game with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks Player Stats and Box Score

Grizzlies

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jaren Jackson Jr. 37 5 2 0 1 4 4 33 12-26 7-13 6-10 12 Jaylen Wells 6 2 4 1 0 0 1 30 3-6 0-3 0-0 -2 Zach Edey 14 11 3 0 1 1 0 19 6-10 0-1 2-2 -8 Luke Kennard 8 3 8 1 0 1 0 30 3-8 2-3 0-0 12 Desmond Bane 22 8 3 0 0 1 2 29 9-14 1-3 3-3 -7 Brandon Clarke 6 4 1 0 0 1 4 18 3-7 0-0 0-0 4 Santi Aldama 23 8 3 1 1 0 0 25 9-17 3-9 2-2 22 Jake LaRavia 2 6 1 2 0 2 1 15 1-3 0-0 0-0 11 GG Jackson 5 8 2 0 1 0 1 17 2-7 1-5 0-0 -1 Scotty Pippen Jr. 9 5 10 4 1 1 2 22 4-8 0-2 1-5 22 John Konchar DNP Jay Huff DNP

Bucks

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Taurean Prince 13 7 5 1 0 1 2 30 4-8 3-7 2-2 -8 Giannis Antetokounmpo 30 11 7 2 1 4 3 37 14-21 2-3 0-6 -3 Brook Lopez 15 2 2 1 2 1 5 32 6-15 3-7 0-0 -20 Damian Lillard 15 3 9 0 0 3 2 37 4-15 2-8 5-6 -14 Andre Jackson Jr. 5 4 1 0 0 1 3 14 2-4 1-2 0-0 3 Khris Middleton 20 2 4 1 1 3 3 26 7-10 4-5 2-2 -6 Pat Connaughton 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 1-1 1-1 0-0 5 Gary Trent Jr. 0 4 2 0 0 0 0 16 0-4 0-3 0-0 -12 AJ Green 14 3 1 2 0 0 2 28 5-8 3-6 1-1 -13 Ryan Rollins 4 0 1 0 1 0 0 11 1-5 1-3 1-2 3 MarJon Beauchamp DNP Chris Livingston DNP Tyler Smith DNP Delon Wright DNP AJ Johnson DNP

Memphis Grizzlies vs Milwaukee Bucks Game Summary

The first quarter was a back-and-forth game, with several lead changes as the Memphis Grizzlies took a 31-28 advantage after the initial 12 minutes. The Milwaukee Bucks tried to regain the momentum in the second quarter, eventually getting back the lead.

Milwaukee played really well in the period, but the visitors remained at bay and were only down 58-56 at the half. The Bucks then built a 10-point lead early in the third quarter and were ahead 99-93 entering the fourth.

However, the Grizzlies took over led by Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 16-point effort alone to outscore the Bucks 39-20 in the final period. It was a terrible effort for the hosts, especially entering the game as losers of two straight.

Consistency has been the main problem for Milwaukee this season, which was the reason why they started at 2-8. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, continue to show that they are a very dangerous team even without their best player in Ja Morant. JJJ was named an All-Star for a reason, proving that he's still an elite big man.

