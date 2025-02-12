Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 11 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies visited the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night to start their five-game road trip. The Grizzlies were coming off a loss to the OKC Thunder at home, while the Suns were dominated the Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at the Footprint Center.

Coach Taylor Jenkins went with his usual starting five featuring Ja Morant, Desmond Mason, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey. Jenkins has a lot of trust in his two rookies, Wells and Edey, but Morant and Jackson still run the show.

Meanwhile, coach Mike Budenholzer has Kevin Durant back in the lineup, joining Devin Booker, Tyus Jones, Bol Bol and Nick Richards. Durant missed the last three games with a minor left ankle sprain.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score

Grizzlies

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Jaren Jackson Jr. 13 3 1 1 0 0 0 16 5-11 0-3 3-4 9 Jaylen Wells 8 1 1 0 0 0 3 9 3-5 2-4 0-0 4 Zach Edey 0 2 0 1 0 0 1 10 0-3 0-1 0-0 8 Ja Morant 12 5 5 1 0 0 1 16 4-10 0-2 4-4 9 Desmond Bane 4 3 2 0 0 0 2 15 2-4 0-2 0-0 14 Brandon Clarke 6 3 2 0 0 0 0 8 3-4 0-0 0-0 3 Santi Aldama 11 2 1 1 0 1 0 13 4-6 3-5 0-0 7 GG Jackson 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 8 1-2 1-2 0-0 -2 Luke Kennard 0 3 3 0 0 1 1 11 0-1 0-1 0-0 3 Vince Williams Jr. 5 4 0 0 0 0 1 7 2-5 1-4 0-0 4 Scotty Pippen Jr. 6 1 2 1 0 0 2 6 2-3 2-3 0-0 1 Jay Huff DNP John Konchar DNP

Suns

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Kevin Durant 19 2 2 0 1 0 1 21 8-11 2-3 1-2 -10 Nick Richards 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 8 1-2 0-0 2-2 -10 Bol Bol 8 10 2 1 2 2 1 14 3-7 1-4 1-2 -1 Tyus Jones 4 2 4 0 0 1 0 16 1-5 1-4 1-1 -18 Devin Booker 10 2 4 0 0 1 0 19 4-8 0-1 2-2 -9 Royce O'Neale 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 1-4 1-4 0-0 0 Ryan Dunn 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 -3 Mason Plumlee 4 6 1 0 0 2 0 7 2-3 0-0 0-0 -4 Grayson Allen 4 0 2 0 0 1 0 11 2-5 0-2 0-0 -4 TyTy Washington Jr. 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 6 0-3 0-2 0-0 -1 Oso Ighodaro DNP Monte Morris DNP Damion Lee DNP Collin Gillespie DNP

Note: These are the stats for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

