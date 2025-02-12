  • home icon
  • Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 11 | 2024-25 NBA Season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Feb 12, 2025 04:17 GMT
Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 11. (Photo: IMAGN)
The Memphis Grizzlies visited the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night to start their five-game road trip. The Grizzlies were coming off a loss to the OKC Thunder at home, while the Suns were dominated the Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at the Footprint Center.

Coach Taylor Jenkins went with his usual starting five featuring Ja Morant, Desmond Mason, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey. Jenkins has a lot of trust in his two rookies, Wells and Edey, but Morant and Jackson still run the show.

Meanwhile, coach Mike Budenholzer has Kevin Durant back in the lineup, joining Devin Booker, Tyus Jones, Bol Bol and Nick Richards. Durant missed the last three games with a minor left ankle sprain.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score

Grizzlies

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Jaren Jackson Jr.13311000165-110-33-49
Jaylen Wells811000393-52-40-04
Zach Edey0201001100-30-10-08
Ja Morant12551001164-100-24-49
Desmond Bane4320002152-40-20-014
Brandon Clarke632000083-40-00-03
Santi Aldama11211010134-63-50-07
GG Jackson301000081-21-20-0-2
Luke Kennard0330011110-10-10-03
Vince Williams Jr.540000172-51-40-04
Scotty Pippen Jr.612100262-32-30-01
Jay HuffDNP
John KoncharDNP

Suns

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Kevin Durant19220101218-112-31-2-10
Nick Richards400000181-20-02-2-10
Bol Bol81021221143-71-41-2-1
Tyus Jones4240010161-51-41-1-18
Devin Booker10240010194-80-12-2-9
Royce O'Neale3110001111-41-40-00
Ryan Dunn010000150-00-00-0-3
Mason Plumlee461002072-30-00-0-4
Grayson Allen4020010112-50-20-0-4
TyTy Washington Jr.022000060-30-20-0-1
Oso IghodaroDNP
Monte MorrisDNP
Damion LeeDNP
Collin GillespieDNP

Note: These are the stats for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

