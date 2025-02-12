Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score for Feb. 11 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Memphis Grizzlies visited the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night to start their five-game road trip. The Grizzlies were coming off a loss to the OKC Thunder at home, while the Suns were dominated the Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets at the Footprint Center.
Coach Taylor Jenkins went with his usual starting five featuring Ja Morant, Desmond Mason, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey. Jenkins has a lot of trust in his two rookies, Wells and Edey, but Morant and Jackson still run the show.
Meanwhile, coach Mike Budenholzer has Kevin Durant back in the lineup, joining Devin Booker, Tyus Jones, Bol Bol and Nick Richards. Durant missed the last three games with a minor left ankle sprain.
Memphis Grizzlies vs Phoenix Suns Player Stats and Box Score
Grizzlies
Suns
Note: These are the stats for the first half.
Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.
