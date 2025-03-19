Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 19 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The Memphis Grizzlies continue their five-game road trip with a stop in Oregon, where they will take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Having already won both of their previous meetings this campaign, Ja Morant and co. will head to the Moda Center to complete a 3-0 season series sweep.

Neither of the two prior matchups between these Western Conference teams have been particularly close.

On Nov. 10, Memphis dominated in a commanding 134-89 blowout win. In Morant's absence, Jaren Jackson Jr. led the charge with 20 points, while Santi Aldama, Jaylen Wells, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Jake LaRavia combined for 67 points in a well-rounded team effort. Portland's starting lineup struggled to keep up, with Jerami Grant contributing 20 points, but the rest of the starting five managing just 26 points combined.

Their second clash on Nov. 25 had a smaller margin of victory but was still a one-sided affair. Behind Morant’s 22-point, 11-assist double-double, Memphis cruised to a 123-98 win.

With the hopes of securing the #2 seed in the Western Conference, the Grizzlies will look to bounce back following a tough loss to the Sacramento Kings. A victory in Portland would not only complete the season sweep but also help them move closer to the #2 seed.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Reports for Mar. 19

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

The Memphis Grizzlies will remain without their star point guard, Ja Morant, as he continues to recover from soreness in his left hamstring. Joining him on the bench are Lamar Stevens and Zyon Pullin, who are also ruled out.

Additionally, the Grizzlies’ injury report lists Santi Aldama and Scotty Pippen Jr. as “questionable” due to a calf and wrist injury, respectively.

Portland Trail Blazers injury report

The Portland Trail Blazers will be without Deandre Ayton (left calf strain), Jabari Walker (concussion protocol) and Robert Williams III (left knee sprain) for tonight’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. The likes of Toumani Camara (right calf soreness) and Jerami Grant (right knee tendinitis) are also featured on the list as “questionable” and “doubtful,” respectively.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 19

Memphis Grizzlies starting lineup and depth chart

The Memphis Grizzlies’ projected starting lineup for tonight’s clash against the Portland Trail Blazers includes Luke Kennard, Desmond Bane, Jaylen Wells, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Luke Kennard Desmond Bane Jaylen Wells Jaren Jackson Jr. Zach Edey Yuki Kawamura Cam Spencer GG Jackson Vince Williams Jr. Brandon Clarke Marvin Bagley III

Portland Trail Blazers starting lineup and depth chart

The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to start Anfernee Simons, Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan for tonight’s clash against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Point

Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Anfernee Simons Scoot Henderson Shaedon Sharpe Deni Avdija Donovan Clingan Dalano Banton Kris Murray Matisse Thybulle Duop Reath Rayan Rupert

