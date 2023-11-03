Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament (November 3rd)

The Memphis Grizzlies and the Portland Trail Blazers will make history tonight. They will be two of the 14 teams that will open the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. Memphis is the only winless team in the league and will be looking to break through against the Blazers in Portland. Since games in the said competition are carried over to the regular season win-loss column, both teams will be going all out for a victory.

The Grizzlies opened the season with a big disadvantage. They are suffering mainly because Ja Morant has been suspended for 25 games. Memphis has also been saddled with injuries. Santi Aldama is doubtful while Steven Adams is out for the season. Derrick Rose has recently joined the injury list while the team is waiting for Brandon Clarke’s return.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Portland owns a 2-3 record post the Damian Lillard era. They are expected to have their growing pains but injuries to Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons will make the process even more difficult. Henderson and Simons will be out tonight for the Blazers, improving Memphis’ chance of barging into the win column.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers: Game details

Team: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Date and Time: November 3, 2023 | 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Moda Center | Portland, Oregon

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers: Game preview

The Memphis Grizzlies are at the bottom of the NBA in offensive rating. Without Morant, Adams, Aldama and Clarke, they’ve hardly shown any rhythm or consistency. It hasn’t helped that newcomers Marcus Smart and Derrick Rose, before he was injured, were playmaking for the team.

The Grizzlies’ problem isn’t on offense alone, they’re also a middling defensive unit. They still have Jaren Jackson Jr., the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and Smart’s addition has helped. Everyone on the roster, though, has to step up on both ends of the floor to get their first win of the season.

Expand Tweet

After losing their first three games of the season, the Portland Trail Blazers have racked up two straight wins. They’ll try to extend that streak without Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons tonight versus the Grizzlies.

Expand Tweet

Shaedon Sharpe has been a revelation. He is leading the Blazers in scoring and has had an impact on both ends of the floor. Henderson’s absence may be mitigated by the presence of veteran guard and reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner Malcolm Brogdon.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers: Odds and predictions:

Moneyline: Grizzlies (-136) vs. Blazers (+116)

Spread: Grizzlies (-2.5) vs. Blazers (+2.5)

Total (O/U): Grizzlies (o218.5) vs. Blazers (u218.5)

Injuries to key players will play a big role in tonight’s In-Season Tournament game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers. Memphis’ home-court advantage could be the difference-maker in tonight’s encounter.

The Grizzlies might just eke out a win for the first time this season.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted starting lineups

The Grizzlies have been using Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman, Ziaire Williams, Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane in the starting unit. They’ll likely line up to face the Blazers at tip-off.

The Blazers are also injury-riddled for tonight’s game. Shaedon Sharpe is probable, which will only add to coach Chauncey Billups’ problems. Billups could go with Deandre Ayton, Matisse Thybulle, Jerami Grant, Malcolm Brogdon and Toumani Camara if Sharpe is unavailable.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers: Top 3 players’ stats

Grizzlies

Desmond Bane

24.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game

Jaren Jackson Jr.

18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.4 blocks per game

Marcus Smart

16.0 points, 5.8 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.6 rebounds per game

Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe

20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game

Jerami Grant

18.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game

Deandre Ayton

10.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals, 1.4 assists and 1.0 blocks per game