“Mentally here”- LeBron James’ wife Savannah James describes summer mood with viral post

LeBron James and Savannah James have had some incredible summers over the years. Last year, the couple was in Antelope Canyon, Arizona, to have some fun and relaxation in nature. They reportedly stayed at the plush Amangiri in Canyon Point, Utah, a few miles from where their scenic photos were taken.

On Friday, LeBron James’ wife posted an intriguing story on Instagram that was simply captioned:

“Mentally here…”

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, seems eager to go on vacation, following her interesting Instagram story. [photo: Savannah James, IG]

The video showed only a woman riding what must be a boat while getting some sun. The beach could be anywhere but the intent is clear. James and his wife are seemingly ready for their much-awaited vacation.

This year, the two could already be set for another eye-opening summer getaway. James’ offseason began late in April after his 2023–24 campaign was ended by the Denver Nuggets. The LA Lakers’ 108-106 loss to the Nuggets has given the four-time NBA MVP roughly two months before he prepares for the Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Savannah James has more time on her hands after her podcast, “Everybody’s Crazy,” prematurely ended after six episodes.

LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, once vacationed in the Maldives

Before their vacation in the desert and mountains of Arizona, LeBron James and Savannah James had a more tropical venue in 2022. The couple, together with a bunch of friends and family, spent time enjoying the sun and sea in the Maldives.

The luxurious Four Seasons in the said location was where they stayed. James showed several clips of himself, his wife, and their friends on Instagram having a blast. The LA Lakers superstar was even seen enjoying a bike race with some of the people he was with.

The four-time NBA champ captioned his time there on the little Asian island:

"Hey Life...... I simply just wanna say, THANK YOU!!"

LeBron James was coming off a troubled season before his vacation to the Maldives. The Lakers did not even make the playoffs despite a star-studded crew that included Anthony Davis, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and Russell Westbrook.

A few weeks after LA’s season ended in 2022, James posted on X, formerly Twitter, that watching the postseason games “hurt.” He also vowed not to miss the playoffs again in his career.