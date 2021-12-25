"Merry Xmas to everyone! Love y'all" - LeBron James send Christmas message to his fans, says he’s excited to play against the Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day at the newly-named Crypto.com Arena. Before going up against the Kevin Durant-less Nets, James had a Christmas message for his fans and followers.

In a message to his 50.5 million followers on Twitter, LeBron greeted everyone with a Merry Christmas. He sent the love to his fans and followers, but almost forgot that it was December 25th already. Nevertheless, "The King" is excited to play on Christmas and face the Nets.

LeBron James @KingJames Dayumm I’m excited to play tomorrow on Xmas!! It just hit me. Merry Xmas to everyone! Love y’all 👑 Dayumm I’m excited to play tomorrow on Xmas!! It just hit me. Merry Xmas to everyone! Love y’all 👑

The LA Lakers head into the game against the Brooklyn Nets on a four-game losing streak. LeBron James has been balling, but the Lakers just can't seem to put it together on defense. With Anthony Davis and a few other role players out, it's up to LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and the rest to get the win.

Turning 37-years-old in less than a week, James is averaging MVP numbers in his last four games. The four-time MVP is putting up 29.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game during the losing streak. LeBron is not the problem, but the overall team defense continues to let the Lakers down.

The good news for the Lakers is Kevin Durant won't be available for the Nets on Christmas Day. Durant is still in the NBA's health and safety protocol, while James Harden is expected to play. The Nets have not played since December 18th due to most of their players going into health and safety protocols.

LeBron James could break Christmas Day record held by Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James in NBA action

After the tip-off between the LA Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, LeBron James is going to tie Kobe Bryant for most Christmas Day games played with 16. If James scores more than 12 points in the game, he'll break a Christmas Day record held by Bryant.

The late, great Kobe Bryant currently holds the all-time record for most points scored on Christmas Day with 395 points. James enters Saturday's matchup with 383 points scored in 15 games. The two legends played each other twice on Christmas Day 2009 and 2010, with LeBron getting both wins as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral All-Time Leading Scorers On Christmas Day:



1. Kobe Bryant - 395

2. LeBron James - 383

3. Oscar Robertson - 377

4. Dwyane Wade - 314

5. Kevin Durant - 299

6. Shaquille O’Neal - 272

7. Russell Westbrook - 241

8. Dolph Schayes - 239

9. Walt Bellamy - 237

10. Richie Guerin - 232

In addition to breaking the all-time record for most points on Christmas Day, LeBron James could also become the all-time leader in wins on December 25th. If the Lakers end their four-game losing streak and beat the Nets, James moves past Dwyane Wade for most wins on Christmas Day. LeBron and Wade are currently tied with 10 wins each.

The scoring record is very attainable, but the all-time Christmas Day wins is tougher. The Lakers just aren't playing great team basketball at the moment despite James playing like he's 25. Nevertheless, LeBron will surely pass Kobe Bryant to become the NBA's all-time leader in points on Christmas.

