"Messi would've missed it": NBA fans stoked to see Cristiano Ronaldo sinking shots on basketball court

Ever since its first-ever regular season (1949-50), the NBA has provided electric basketball entertainment with a variety of athletes showcasing their incredible skill sets on the court. In the 70 years it has been around, the NBA has evolved in the way the game is played as different players come in with something different to contribute.

Besides its evolution, there are also a handful of other athletes from different sports dabbling their hand at basketball. One of these athletes is Portuguese professional footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Recently, Gio CR7 uploaded a video on X of the famous footballer making a jump shot with ease.

From the video itself, a number of NBA fans reacted by comparing the footballer to Messi, Michael Jordan, and even LeBron James.

"Messi would've missed it."

From the reactions alone, the NBA fans were in awe of how easily Cristiano Ronaldo made a jump shot. In their amazement at Ronaldo, the fans were quick to make comparisons.

Most of the comparisons made were hilarious as they were coming from a place of respect and appreciation for the kind of athlete that Ronaldo is.

NBA star Jimmy Butler reacts to Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami CF

When it comes to NBA players interacting with football players, one of those athletes is Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat. Besides his connection to Brazillian footballer Neymar, Butler commented on the arrival of Argentinian footballer Messi to the Inter Miami CF.

"A lot of good," Butler said. "Obviously, he is one of the greatest players to play that beautiful game. I'm so excited for the city of Miami, to be able to have a player of that caliber here. I'm excited for the city of Miami in so many different ways."[via ESPN article]

"Obviously us being in the Finals and having an opportunity to do something special," Butler added. "Now that he is here, I think all the football/soccer fans from all over the world are going to come here and get an opportunity to watch him compete. I'm glad he is here."

There is a lot of excitement around Miami as Messi plays for Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer club. Moreover, It was nice of Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler to welcome the legendary footballer.

He also mentioned that he doesn't know Messi well enough, despite already meeting him before. Be that as it may, he made sure to give him the kind of welcome that he deserves with what he will be able to bring to the city.

"I wouldn't say that I know him enough, but I have met him before," Butler said. "Will I reach out? Probably not. I know he has probably got a ton of stuff going on anyway. He is coming over here to do something special for this city. I won't reach out. I'm happy that he is here, though. I really am. I know we will link whenever he is here."

Despite the difference in the sports played, NBA star Jimmy Butler is aware of what football means to people, and the presence of Messi will only do good to Miami.