"MF acting like it’s Hakeem & Shaq in finals" - Bol Bol outscoring Anthony Davis at halftime in Suns vs Lakers game has NBA fans amped

Bol Bol is not on the level of Anthony Davis. However, in Sunday’s matchup between the LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns, the young 7-footer was outscoring Davis at halftime. Bol had 11 points while Davis had four. The Suns went on to win 123-113.

Davis finished with 22 points. Bol went scoreless in the second half.

That did not stop the X world from overreacting to the battle between the big men. One fan blasted the hype over Bol and the comparison to All-Star Anthony Davis.

“This Bol Bol agenda is insane lmao mf acting like it’s Hakeem and Shaq in the finals,” one fan wrote.

That fan was not alone in the criticism. Plenty of NBA fans made their voices heard on the Bol Bol and AD comparison. Others came in defense of Bol Bol and agreed with Shaquille O'Neal, who once praised the young player. Check out some of the best reactions from social media.

Bol Bol and Suns hand Lakers 2nd loss in three games

Bol Bol threw down a massive slam that got his bench hyped. His 11 points in 24 minutes helped spur the Suns to a 123-113 victory over their Western Conference rival Lakers.

Bol was not the only role player with a big impact. Grayson Allen led the Suns with 24 points. Allen hit a huge 3-pointer late in the game. Royce O’Neale followed with a 3-pointer on the following possession to put the Suns up 116-104 with three minutes remaining.

Kevin Durant had 22. The Suns used a late surge to pull away in the fourth quarter and ice the game. Jusuf Nurkic was big inside with 18 points and a whopping 22 rebounds. The big man also dished out seven assists. Four of the Suns' starters scored 20 points or more.

The Suns nearly blew an early 20-point lead in the first quarter. The Lakers cut the deficit to two points but could never get over the hump in the fourth. The Suns came out blazing with a 45-point first quarter.

LeBron James led LA with 28 points and 12 assists. Davis finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half.

Bradley Beal was out once again with a hamstring injury. He has played just 30 of the team’s 58 games this season.

Both teams are huddling around the play-in tournament positions. The Suns sit in seventh and the Lakers in 10th.

The two teams completed their season series on Sunday. The Lakers took the first three games with the Suns winning the final two.