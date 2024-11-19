"MF that’s making that engine run" - JJ Redick's former debate partner gives Lakers' HC props for early success

Former NBA player turned analyst, Kendrick Perkins applauded JJ Redick for the early success he brought to the LA Lakers on Monday's Road Trippin' podcast. Perkins is also known for his fiery debates with his former partner, JJ Redick, at ESPN's 'First Take.'

Earlier this summer, Redick was named the new head coach for the Lakers after firing Darvin Ham. Coming into the team, there were a lot of expectations that Redick could transform what was once a scattered-minded team.

Perkins pointed out how LA started strong then fumbled a bit when they went on the road trip. He commended Redick for his straightforwardness with the team, which resulted in his players waking up and performing the way they should be.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"JJ f***ing Redick, let me give him a whole lot of props," Perkins said. "Started off the season, [LA Lakers] came out scorching at the crib. Go on the road, they get their a** busted. He called out his team publicly about not playing hard. ... They come back home, they go on a win streak."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Aside from the video Kendrick Perkins posted, he elaborated more on his X, formerly Twitter, post saying:

"The Lakers are on a 5 game winning streak… and yes AD and Bron is playing on a different level, but the MF that’s making that engine run is JJ “MF” Redick!!!"

Expand Tweet

Looking at JJ Redick's Lakers team

Ever since JJ Redick took over as the head coach for the LA Lakers, the Purple and Gold have been on the right path to redemption. It was the first time since Phil Jackson in 2010 that the Lakers won their opening game. It's been quite some time since LA has gone onto a 3-0 start to their season. So far, there has been nothing but good things happening for the Lakers under Redick's leadership.

Kendrick Perkins pointed out that the Lakers did fumble a bit when they went on their five-game road trip. They lost the majority of those games, which led to coach JJ Redick letting his team know what went wrong. It was a breath of fresh air coming from a couple of seasons with Darvin Ham always acting optimistic despite a sticky situation.

As a result, the LA Lakers roster has shown significant improvements. Anthony Davis is putting up an MVP season, averaging 31.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

LeBron James also achieved four consecutive triple-double performances for the first time in his career. Rookie Dalton Knecht showcased his caliber with a 27-point outing against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Based on how the players have performed so far, it's clear that JJ Redick was the missing piece of the puzzle. For now, all Lakers fans can do is watch and hope the head coach and his players can remain consistent throughout the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback