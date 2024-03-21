"Mf tryna act all mysterious" - NBA fans try to decode Mitchell Robinson's cryptic tweet while rehabbing from injury

The New York Knicks have been marred with several injuries this season including one to starting center Mitchell Robinson. Robinson played and started in the Knicks' first 21 games of the season before being sidelined due to a left ankle injury, which required surgery.

He was initially ruled out for the rest of the season, but things are looking up for the injured center as he is reportedly making good progress in his recovery. Robinson has even started participating in the team's practices as he gears up for a possible return.

However, fans are bewildered as he made a cryptic tweet that is quite difficult to decipher.

With the tweet's meaning being uncertain, it has accomplished its job of causing confusion.

"Mf trna act all mysterious," one fan said.

Others even pointed out that he is always mysterious, which results in some fans getting caught up waiting for clarity.

"Why is he always so cryptic," one fan commented.

"Bro is trying to kill us in anticipation," said another.

Meanwhile, other fans simply rode along with Robinson's secrecy with their reactions.

Of course, some decided to come up with their own interpretation of Robinson's post.

"Mitch not coming back next season," one fan said while representing their dismay with an emoji.

In the 21 games he played, Mitchell Robinson proved crucial for the Knicks on defense and the boards. He averaged 10.3 rebounds per game and 1.3 blocks.

If he is able to return, he could bolster Tom Thibodeau's defense, which is already among the toughest.

Where does Mitchell Robinson fit in the Knicks rotation when he returns?

Had the Knicks struggled this season while Mitchell Robinson was out, he would certainly be back as the starting center whenever he becomes available. However, the team started 12-9 with him as the starter but has since gone up to 41-27 and is fourth in the East.

Isaiah Hartenstein and Precious Achiuwa have settled into the role of being the Knicks' main centers. While they do not grab rebounds at the same rate as Robinson, they have certainly been reliable on defense and are arguably more reliable offensively.

This is because Robinson only averaged 6.2 points while Hartenstein and Achiuwa are averaging 7.0 and 8.6, respectively.

The Knicks coaching staff could face a dilemma once Mitchell Robinson becomes available and that could be solved by him having to come off the bench. A role that he is going to have to accept if he wants to remain in New York.