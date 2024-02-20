“Mf wearing SpongeBob draws”: Kai Cenat’s pants-down moment while sharing his starstruck encounter with Stephen Curry leaves fans in splits

Online Streamer and YouTuber, Kai Cenat, caught himself in a blooper moment on his livestream while he was sharing his starstruck encounter with NBA superstar Stephen Curry. While excitedly acting out his encounter with Curry during the NBA All-Star Weekend, Kai's pants fell unexpectedly. Cenat immediately held on and blamed the incident on not having a belt.

"Is this mf wearing songebob draws"

Before being caught in a pants-down moment, Kai explained how he met the Golden State Warriors star while entering the arena ahead of the All-Star celebrity game.

The YouTube sensation said that Stephen Curry called out to him, to which Kai was utterly surprised. Kai then asked Curry if he wanted to walk the tunnel with him, to which he agreed. The legendary link-up was then seen to pull up together at the All-Star celebrity game.

Kai Cenat was one of the most anticipated players at the 2024 NBA All-Star celebrity game. The 22-year-old played his first celebrity game on Saturday and has been the talk of the town ever since his induction into Team Shannon Sharpe.

Kai Cenat's performance in the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Ahead of the game, Kai Cenat had announced on various platforms that he intends to be the MVP of the celebrity match. When the NBA's media team asked the streamer about his predicted stat line for the game, Kai said:

"I'm getting 30, if Ice Spice is on the sideline then 45, 10 assists, and 17 rebounds."

Team Shannon opened the game with Quincy Isaiah, Jewell Lloyd, Puka Nacua, Micah Parsons, and Lilly Singh, keeping Kai as a reserve. Kai was seen talking to Shannon Sharpe, asking the coach for minutes in the game.

"No matter what happens out there bro, I just need minutes, I just need minutes man. I am going for the title. You can trust in me," Kai said.

During the game, there was a possession for Team Shannon when Kai Cenat was wide open. However, Micah Parsons didn't pass him the ball and attempted a three-pointer which he airballed. Kai later recalled that possession during a live stream in which he expressed his feelings about that play.

"You got 40 points, Micah! Let me eat, let me eat please.

"It's the worst feeling when he got the ball and you wide open, he looks at you and says 'f**k you, I'mma take this shot,' airball that didn't even hit the rim."

Team Shannon won 100-91 against Team Stephen A. as Kai Cenat added 4 points in his 5 minutes of playtime.