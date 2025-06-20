"Mf went on a media tour about Bron and nepotism" - Fans clown Stephen A. Smith as his daughter crashes NBA Finals broadcast

The Indiana Pacers took down the OKC Thunder in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday to force a winner-take-all Game 7 in OKC on Monday. However, during ESPN’s broadcast of the game, a guest crashed the pregame show as Stephen A. Smith’s daughter, Samantha, came to join the crew to analyze the NBA Finals.

Ad

Samantha showed up on camera during Stephen A.'s segment on SportsCenter before the game and returned when he was sitting on the ESPN panel, which included Malika Andrews, Bob Myers and Kendrick Perkins. Samantha predicted that the Thunder would win Game 6, only for them to get blown out in Indiana.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With the unexpected appearance of his daughter on national television, Stephen A. got clowned on social media, with some fans comparing it with other prominent father-child duos in sports, like the LA Lakers’ LeBron James and Bronny James. One tweeted:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Mf went on a media tour about Bron and nepotism ... but now it's ok lmao"

UNC 2X👴🏾 @King__A23 LINK Mf went on a media tour about Bron and nepotism…but now its ok lmao

Ad

☁️ @Dreamville_Heat LINK She better at this than Bronny is at basketball

Ad

Dami @KingDami5299 LINK This hypocritical ass nigga bringing his daughter out after the shit he was saying about Bronny to LeBron is sickening work

Ad

Meanwhile, other NBA fans were left "shocked" after learning that Stephen A. had a child.

₱Ɇ₵Ø₴ⱤØ฿ @pecosROB LINK kinda shocked he didn't name her stephanie

Ad

SpidaVerse 🕷️ @Wonovan1 LINK Stephen A has a kid? No way lol

Ad

jaime @jaime_solis LINK She got the same energy 😂

Ad

Samantha is one of Stephen A.’s two daughters, with the other one being Nyla. While keeping his personal life private throughout the years, Stephen A. is known to be a single father.

Known for his sports takes, Stephen A. has been in the NBA Finals broadcast for all games of the series. He's expected to be with the ESPN broadcast panel once more in Game 7 at OKC, where a new NBA champion will be crowned.

Ad

Stephen A. expresses love for his daughters

Stephen A. Smith has been low-key about his daughters but talks about them with pride. Speaking to The Breakfast Club in 2023, Stephen A. expressed his love for his daughters and is proud of being a girl dad.

"My daughters are everything to me. ... I make sure that they are taken care of first. (My mom) was proud of the father I am, and I'm very happy and proud of the father I am," he said.

Ad

Samantha is 17, while Nyla is 16. According to People, the veteran sports analyst first revealed that he's a father in 2019.

It remained to be seen if Samantha would again visit his father in his job for Game 7 of the NBA Finals, the league's first since 2016. The final game of the title series is slated for Sunday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More