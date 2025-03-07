"Mfs are basketball soulmates" - Ice Cube's son drops hilarious reaction on LeBron James and Luka Doncic's identical stats

The LA Lakers defeated the New York Knicks in an overtime thriller (113-109) on Thursday. LeBron James and Luka Doncic were stellar for the Lakers and combined for 63 points. Doncic finished the game with 32 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds. On the other hand, LeBron James recorded almost identical figures with 31 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

This caught the eye of Ice Cube’s son O’Shea Jackson Jr., who took to X and reacted to LeBron and Luka’s performance against the Knicks.

“These mfs are basketball soulmates lmaoooo look how similar them stats is” Jackson Jr. wrote.

Following their wins over the Knicks, the Lakers are 9-2 since Luka Doncic made his debut on February 10. The team has won eight games in a row and is holding on to the second seed in the Western Conference with a record of 40-21. However, the Lakers are still 10.5 games away from the first seed, OKC Thunder.

LeBron James and Luka Doncic have put up similar stats over their last seven games

O’Shea Jackson Jr. might not be wrong to call LeBron James and Luka Doncic basketball soulmates. The two have been putting up similar numbers over the last seven games. Doncic is averaging 27.7 points, 9.3 assists and 8.7 rebounds per game, while LeBron is recording 27.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Both players have done well by playing off one other and opening up the game for the rest of the team with their great playmaking. Doncic will continue to adjust and establish his rhythm as the Lakers prepare to play their last regular-season games of the 2024-25 season.

Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals last year. Lakers fans will expect him to do the same in Los Angeles now that he has an all-time great playing alongside him. At the least, the Lakers are expected to make it past the first round which they failed to achieve during the 2024 playoffs.

