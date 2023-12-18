"Mfs need to be in jail for posting this": Ice Cube's son loses it as Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma's borderline NSFW pic surfaces

Washington Wizards stars Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole were snapped in what could be called a borderline NSFW picture. The duo has endured a woeful season so far, with the Wizards' 21 losses that have put them in 14th place in the East, right above the struggling Detroit Pistons. After their 112-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, a picture from the game vs the Indiana Pacers, against whom they had an impressive outing, surfaced. This had rapper Ice Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., slamming those who posted the image that went viral on social media.

Taking to X, Jackson minced no words while sharing his thoughts about the picture.

The 'Swagger' star who plays a basketball coach in the Apple TV+ drama, has been a longtime NBA fan and was one of the many who expressed outrage at the post.

Against the Suns, Poole finished with 14 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Kyle Kuzma had 17 points and seven rebounds. The win against Indiana (137-123) was a better outing for both players. Poole had 30 points, while the former NBA champion had 31 points.

Wizards are having a forgettable season so far, despite Kyle Kuzma's good run

With every loss, the Wizards' chances of making the playoffs are getting slimmer. After dropping 21 games, they will need to play out of their skins and hope for a few results in the East to go their way. With 40 wins being a bare minimum to find a berth in the play-in tournament, Washington, with just four of them, is realistically out for the season.

Kyle Kuzma has been having a dream season as a pro. The forward is averaging 23.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.3 assists. He has been consistent on both ends of the floor. However, Poole who was supposed to be the new scorer for the Wizards, has struggled. He's only propping up 16.2 points and 3.4 assists this season.

On the whole, the Wizards have the worst defensive rating in the league. If they can’t outscore their opponents, they usually end up dropping games. For a young, dynamic team on paper, Washington has been inconsistent, despite staying healthy.

According to Basketball Reference, Jordan Poole and Kuzma are a combined -32.1 in net rating, making them one of the worst one-two punch combos in the league.

Up next, the Wizards play the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center, followed by a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.