"Miami wouldn't allow me back on court" - Markieff Morris accuses Heat of mismanaging his injury in infamous fight with Nikola Jokic

In 2021, Markieff Morris and Nikola Jokic made headlines after a violent altercation in a Nuggets vs Heat game that ended in a 113-96 win for Denver. Almost four years after the incident, Morris has stepped forward to blame the Heat for mismanaging the injury he suffered from the altercation.

Ad

Jokic has shoved the then-Heat forward in the back during their altercation. Morris fell abruptly on the floor and was sidelined for about six months with a neck injury. On Tuesday, the former Heat player appeared as a guest on "The OGs" podcast and revealed the truth behind his long absence.

"They (Heat) f***ed me over there because they made me work so hard to get back when they knowing it like it was a misconception of how the injury really went," Morris said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It was a two-week injury. I got cleared in two week but they made it seem because Miami wouldn't allow me back on the court then I was injured for f****ng six months... It was whiplash. I literally got whiplashed and was right back." (Timestamp: 50:42)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

The former Heat player played for four more years after suffering the injury from the Jokic altercation.

Markieff Morris says LeBron James can play for four more years

LeBron James is arguably the best player to ever play the game at the age of 40 or more. The Lakers star has been performing incredibly well, given that he will be 41 years old in December this year.

Ad

Markieff Morris believes that the Lakers' star has got more than a couple of years left in him. On Monday's episode of the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, Morris said:

"What’s he right now 41, 42? He for sure can play until 46. That’s for a fact, that’s factual. He’s 42 and he’s still having the best years of his career, at 42. He could play until 46. I’d say another four years if he wanted to. He could play four more years if he wanted to. He’s playing now at such a high level and he’s the second-best player on the team, so he’s the focal point."

Markieff Morris played alongside James during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. He was part of the Lakers, which won the NBA championship in the bubble (2020).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More