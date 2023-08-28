"Miami drafted him for a reason": Bogdan Bogdanovic lauds Nikola Jovic for work ethic following 17-point showing vs Puerto Rico

Nikola Jovic provided ample help for Serbia in a FIBA Basketball World Cup game where Bogdan Bogdanovic somehow struggled.

Against Puerto Rico on Monday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City, the Serbian duo scored 17 points each in a 94-77 win.

However, Jovic was far more efficient than the Hawks' shooting guard. He went 6-for-9 from the field, while Bogdanovic only made 5-of-16.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When asked about the Miami Heat youngster's performance by some reporters, including Sportskeeda, Bogdanovic praised him for it, saying,

"He's an amazing player. I mean, Miami drafted him for a reason. He's a hard-working guy. He's always in the gym. He always likes to work. He always improves his game."

He implied that the Miami Heat's scouting team did a great job convincing them to draft Jovic in the first round of last year's draft.

Bogdanovic added that he was not surprised that Jovic would get his A-game on Monday night since he has followed him since his days with Serbia's under-19 team.

Although the Heat used Jovic in only limited minutes last season in the NBA, Bogdanovic, who also plays off the bench for the Atlanta Hawks, believes Jovic's career will flourish in Miami. He said,

"He's in good hands."

Bogdan Bogdanovic helps Nikola Jovic in closing out Puerto Rico

Despite his offensive struggles, Bogdanovic helped Serbia close out Puerto Rico, especially when they crawled back from a 30-point deficit at half-time to cut it to just ten midway through the fourth.

He made two free throws and a clutch layup in the game-deciding 13-2 run that helped the team register their second win.

However, Bogdanovic said that Serbia's performance has much to improve, especially since the team is now poised to go deep into the tournament. He said,

"We can play better, especially from this physicality in the second half, but it was a great test for us."

Now 2-0 in Group B play, Serbia can make a clean sweep with a win against South Sudan on Wednesday, August 30.