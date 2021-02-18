Miami Heat 112-120 Golden State Warriors: Twitter shocked as Stephen Curry and co. win without Draymond Green

The undermanned Golden State Warriors defeated the Miami Heat 120-112 in overtime despite a poor shooting night from Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP was having one of the worst performances of the season until he knocked down clutch baskets to lead his team to arguably their most improbable win of the season.
Miami Heat dominated the first half with a big lead over the Golden State Warriors
In the first half, Stephen Curry couldn't get his shot going and the Golden State Warriors were down big against the Miami Heat. Without Draymond Green, the Warriors needed Curry to play almost flawless basketball to win.
Golden State Warriors didn't back down from the Miami Heat in the second half
By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Golden State Warriors went on a huge run that would bring them closer to the Miami Heat.
Despite his poor shooting, Stephen Curry added to the Golden State Warriors' rally by splashing this clutch three.
Kent Bazemore tied the game with this bucket! The game went into overtime and the Warriors never looked back from there.
In overtime, the Warriors completed their comeback and snatched the lead from the Heat's hands with several key plays down the stretch. Kent Bazemore did a lot of the work and Stephen Curry made a timely three to keep the Heat in their rearview mirror.
Someone made a prediction about the Miami Heat's future because of this game. Another put two and two together and concluded that the Heat's bubble run wasn't genuine. Ouch!
Many are stunned with how badly the Miami Heat have been playing. The Golden State Warriors had no right to win this because many of their top players were out, but they showed grit and determination, two qualities that were sorely lacking in the Heat.
Even Sun Sentinel writer Ira Winderman called this loss by the Miami Heat as "hideous" because that's what this really was for them.
Four players scored more than 20 points for the Golden State Warriors including Kent Bazemore (26), Stephen Curry (25), Andrew Wiggins (23) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (23). It was a total team effort by the Warriors who won the game through sheer force of will.
For the Heat, they have to go back to the basics and find a way to get their mojo back. Even fans can see that the effort just wasn't there from the players, and that cost them this game.
