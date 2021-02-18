Miami Heat 112-120 Golden State Warriors: Twitter shocked as Stephen Curry and co. win without Draymond Green

The undermanned Golden State Warriors defeated the Miami Heat 120-112 in overtime despite a poor shooting night from Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP was having one of the worst performances of the season until he knocked down clutch baskets to lead his team to arguably their most improbable win of the season.

Miami Heat dominated the first half with a big lead over the Golden State Warriors

In the first half, Stephen Curry couldn't get his shot going and the Golden State Warriors were down big against the Miami Heat. Without Draymond Green, the Warriors needed Curry to play almost flawless basketball to win.

Steph Curry is 1 for 9 from 3 pic.twitter.com/ugMMS0lO4y — FOX Sports Sun: HEAT (@FOXSportsHEAT) February 18, 2021

Heat go up 19 in second period, take 61-46 lead into half on Warriors. Nunn with 14 for Heat. Curry 3 of 11 from field, 1 of 9 on 3s for Warriors. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 18, 2021

HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Heat, 61-46. Golden State is doing a lot of good things given the difficult circumstances, but it's 6-for-24 from 3 — including a 1-for-9 showing from deep by Curry. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) February 18, 2021

Golden State Warriors didn't back down from the Miami Heat in the second half

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Golden State Warriors went on a huge run that would bring them closer to the Miami Heat.

11-0 Warriors run, and the Heat’s lead is down to 3 with 3:30 to play... pic.twitter.com/8LBAVhlfTo — FOX Sports Sun: HEAT (@FOXSportsHEAT) February 18, 2021

There is no reason for the Warriors, with no Draymond, Wiesman, Looney and Curry who can't make a shot, being within 3 points of the Heat, but here we are. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 18, 2021

Despite his poor shooting, Stephen Curry added to the Golden State Warriors' rally by splashing this clutch three.

Kent Bazemore tied the game with this bucket! The game went into overtime and the Warriors never looked back from there.

TIE IT UP FOR US THEN, BAZE pic.twitter.com/zpvnYIbhO8 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 18, 2021

My heart can’t take this — N (@DS__9_) February 18, 2021

Come on let’s get this overtime w — Jared (@Jared_thatdeep) February 18, 2021

In overtime, the Warriors completed their comeback and snatched the lead from the Heat's hands with several key plays down the stretch. Kent Bazemore did a lot of the work and Stephen Curry made a timely three to keep the Heat in their rearview mirror.

STEPHEN



AGAIN pic.twitter.com/Oa7dRroFx4 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 18, 2021

I love this Warriors team energy and spirit. Without Klay and Dray and Wiseman they're about to pull off another double digit come from behind victory... — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 18, 2021

Someone made a prediction about the Miami Heat's future because of this game. Another put two and two together and concluded that the Heat's bubble run wasn't genuine. Ouch!

Jimmy Butler

Many are stunned with how badly the Miami Heat have been playing. The Golden State Warriors had no right to win this because many of their top players were out, but they showed grit and determination, two qualities that were sorely lacking in the Heat.

Even Sun Sentinel writer Ira Winderman called this loss by the Miami Heat as "hideous" because that's what this really was for them.

Heat collapse in another hideous loss, fall 120-112 in OT to shorthanded Warriors. https://t.co/yvNmcjJiFC — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 18, 2021

It's official... The Heat will not make the playoffs



You heard it first here — x (@miami_win) February 18, 2021

In back to back games, the Heat lost to:



1. The Clippers without FOUR starters including Kawhi and PG



2. The Warriors without Klay, Dray, and all 3 big men.



Say it with me. Bubble. Frauds. — Guru (@DrGuru_) February 18, 2021

That is a deflating loss for the Heat. Sheesh — Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) February 18, 2021

No heart and effort. Team lives by “HeatCulture” right? That doesn’t exist anymore. JUST STOP WASTING UR TIME GOING FOR THE PLAYOFFS — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚🔥 (@WadexFlash) February 18, 2021

I think we should boycott games until Pat and Andy make a trade. Maybe that'll work 🔥 — Heat 3x🏆 (@DadeTeflonDon) February 18, 2021

The Heat got exactly what they wanted tonight.



Stephen Curry didn’t have a great shooting game and shot 5-of-20 from the three-point line.



The Warriors didn’t have Draymond Green and no size whatsoever.



Jimmy Butler had a triple-double...and they still lost. Man. — Austin Konenski (@Austin_Kone05) February 18, 2021

the warriors with no draymond and steph having an all-time bad shooting night are the equivalent of a high school team.



and the heat just blew a 15-point lead in 5 minutes and lost to that. never seen anything like it — Sam Richmond (@samrichmondBR) February 18, 2021

Nice moment just now when, a few minutes after the final buzzer, Kent Bazemore and Stephen Curry shared a loud cheer and hard handshake before disappearing down the tunnel after rallying the Warriors to a 120-112 OT win over Heat that at one point didn't seem possible. — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) February 18, 2021

This has to be the game that propels the @warriors to the next level !!!! 🏀🏀🏀 #stayhot 🔥🔥 — DaryleTHEGURUJohnson (@DDDGURU) February 18, 2021

Four players scored more than 20 points for the Golden State Warriors including Kent Bazemore (26), Stephen Curry (25), Andrew Wiggins (23) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (23). It was a total team effort by the Warriors who won the game through sheer force of will.

For the Heat, they have to go back to the basics and find a way to get their mojo back. Even fans can see that the effort just wasn't there from the players, and that cost them this game.

