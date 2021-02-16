Miami Heat 118-125 LA Clippers: Twitter lauds Ty Lue's men as they win without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George

The LA Clippers played without their two biggest stars, but they still defeated the Miami Heat 125-118 at Staples Center. Although Jimmy Butler had a triple-double with 30 points,10 rebounds and 10 assists, his efforts weren't enough to carry the Heat to victory.

Kawhi Leonard missed a second consecutive game with a leg contusion, and Paul George continued to miss time on the court with a foot injury. LA Clippers guard Pat Beverley was out as well. But the LA Clippers had more than enough firepower to win the Monday matchup.

Jimmy Butler #22 and Precious Achiuwa #5 of the Miami Heat talk during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on February 11, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Check out the Twitter reactions from both fans and the media regarding the Miami-Heat-LA Clippers match on Monday:

Several players stepped up for the LA Clippers

Lou Williams was the team's chief playmaker tonight and he dished the ball to his teammates in their sweet spots. Marcus Morris Sr. had a huge game with 32 points, on a sizzling hot 11-of-15 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 from three.

Ivica Zubac also stepped up with 22 points off the bench. Terance Mann maximized his opportunity as a starter and was a huge difference-maker for the Clippers with 15 points.

Q4 0:36 MIA 116 · LAC 123

Lou Williams tied a season high in a game with 10 assists

source: NBA alerts pic.twitter.com/anFROWyfav — Top Data NBA... Live! (@TopDataNBA_Live) February 16, 2021

Marcus Morris dropped 32 🤣🤣 2021 NBA is unstoppable bro 🤣 — Drake 🐐 (@Drakesterrrr) February 16, 2021

bam making ivica zubac look like prime olajuwon — Boston v Everybody (@fantasybigtime) February 16, 2021

Terance Mann - LA Clippers

15 PTS

7 RBD

3 AST

1 TO

[FD(26.9: 7.1X) DK(28.25: 7.4X)] — NBA Top Performers (@NBATopPerformer) February 16, 2021

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro played well, but the rest of the Miami Heat were M.I.A.

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro tried their best, but they weren't enough. The trio just didn't have enough help, and the Miami Heat defense couldn't stop the LA Clippers from scoring.

at this point you have to feel really bad for @JimmyButler. Didn't come to Miami for this crap https://t.co/RBOyeBOAbw — trade for bradley beal (@BealToMiami) February 16, 2021

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combined tonight: 22/34 from field, 57 points, 22 rebounds and 16 assists.



Rest of the Heat: 22/53 from field, 57 points (25 from Herro), 17 rebounds and 10 assists. — Will Manso (@WillManso) February 16, 2021

Duncan Robinson gameplan: make an early three, pick up two quick fouls, and then be a defensive liability while bricking 3s the rest of the game — The Godfather (@PatTheGodfather) February 16, 2021

This team is done. The Defense is straight garbage, and the role players aren't as good as last season.



Pat Riley completely botched the off-season.



The coaching hasn't been that good this season.



So much wrong with this team that might not get fixed this season — Brandon Odell (@sportsfanatic39) February 16, 2021

It was an incredible game by the LA Clippers as Tyronn Lue outcoached the Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra. Many were questioning what the problem was with the Heat. This was just a masterful performance by the Clippers, who have shown resilience in the face of adversity.

What a win by the Clippers, beating finals contenders Miami without 4 starters. Amazing team and great coaching.#ClipperNation — FrankDiluted (@FrankDiluted) February 16, 2021

What’s wrong with the Miami Heat — Luther Luke Campbell (@unclelukereal1) February 16, 2021

For the second time this season, the LA Clippers defeat the Miami Heat without Patrick Beverley, Paul George, and Kawhi Leonard. This time, they took a 30-point triple-double without Nicolas Batum and got a 125-118 win. They're 21-8 and will host the Jazz twice. — Law Murray 🌍 (@LawMurrayTheNU) February 16, 2021

Clippers players all have a role they know won't switch up. They've been playing great team ball https://t.co/lTMqHIaa0c — Ced (@cedfunches) February 16, 2021

BAM ADEBAYO IS A CHILD COMPARED TO KING IVICA ZUBAC — Clipset ➐ (@213Clipset) February 16, 2021

Great 2nd half from Zu! Clippers win despite being without 4 starters tonight. https://t.co/fJaO7B6d2i — Kristina Pink (@Kristina_Pink) February 16, 2021

Ultimately, the LA Clippers received better contributions from their bench than the Miami Heat received from starters not named Jimmy or Bam. The Clippers reserves scored 47 points to the Heat's other starters, who could only score 21 in total.

Would you trade the Wolves pick for Jimmy Butler cause I would https://t.co/6uc22IRCDm — nathan hoffman (@Nate_moseby) February 16, 2021

Someone offered words of encouragement for Bam Adebayo, who recorded 27 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks. But ultimately, this was a head-scratcher of a loss for the Miami Heat. So many things went right for them to win this game, but they squandered their opportunity.

@Bam1of1 You were extremely aggressive in the 2nd half and you were the best on the team, man. We don't care that you make a mistake, we care that you try. If you play a whole game like that, it will lead to big things. Think about it. — Heatão Mil Grau (@HeataoMil_grau) February 16, 2021

The Clippers, without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Beverley, and Nicolas Batum, defeat Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and the Miami Heat on the second night of a back-to-back. Wow. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 16, 2021

Miami Heat lack of 3 point defense gets them beat (via @k_said_que) https://t.co/FPK0DHhyzK — All U Can Heat (@AllUCanHeat1) February 16, 2021

The LA Clippers earned their fourth straight win, while the Miami Heat are headed in the opposite direction after recording their second loss in a row. There were probably a lot of heated conversations in the Heat locker room after the game, while the Clippers were no doubt celebrating this huge win.

