Miami Heat 124-128 Brooklyn Nets: Twitter erupts as Kevin Durant inspires the big three to victory

The Brooklyn Nets found themselves in 7th place of the Eastern Conference standings after losing back-to-back games to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets returned to their home court on Saturday with echoes of "overrated" ringing through social media as they prepared to take on the Miami Heat.
The 'big three', compiled of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, exploded for a combined 71 points to outlast the Miami Heat by a slim 4-point margin.
Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn Nets' big three to much-needed win against Miami Heat
This was a much-needed performance for the Brooklyn Nets, with Kevin Durant leading their offense with 31 points on the night. James Harden took the role of facilitator, tallying 11 assists to secure yet another double-double with his new team.
The Miami Heat made quite the comeback, outscoring the Nets by 10 points in the fourth quarter. Bam Adebayo led all scorers, recording 41 points with 9 assists, but his efforts fell just short in the end.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Brooklyn Nets' victory:
The showdown between two of the East's most talented teams proved to be worthy of the hype. Despite Adebayo dropping a career-high in points, the Brooklyn Nets were able to come together and secure a team victory.
With this performance, the Nets earned their 10th win of the season and seem to be building team chemistry as time goes on.
Here are more Twitter reactions to this Eastern Conference battle:
The Brooklyn Nets will look to build off this positive momentum as they prepare for the second game of the series against the Miami Heat.
Both teams will have an off day on Sunday, January 24th, before going back to battle in Brooklyn on Monday night.Published 24 Jan 2021, 09:39 IST