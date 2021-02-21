Miami Heat 96-94 LA Lakers: Twitter in disbelief as Kendrick Nunn dominates LeBron James & crew in NBA Finals rematch

The LA Lakers were unable to mount a comeback victory on Saturday night against the Miami Heat after going down by 15 points in the 1st half. For the fans of the NBA Champions, a slight worry is starting to creep in, given that the LA Lakers have lost 3 of their last 4 games.

The Miami Heat were led by Kendrick Nunn on the offensive end. The 25-year-old finished with a game-high 27 points on 71.4% shooting from the field. The hot hand of Nunn was accompanied by a solid night from Jimmy Butler, who tallied 24 points with 8 boards and 5 assists.

LA Lakers unable to mount comeback as Miami Heat claim narrow road victory

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat

The LA Lakers trailed by 13 points after the first quarter, coming out of the gate at a dragging pace. Their recent shooting struggle doesn't appear to be coming to an end, as LeBron James finished with just 19 points on 35% shooting.

Even though the LA Laker shot only 29% from beyond the arc, it didn't stop them from putting up 45 three-point attempts, the highest they have recorded this season. Miami Heat led the encounter for almost its entirety, apart from Nunn, Bam Adebayo was also special on both ends of the floor on multiple occasions.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the LA Lakers' 2nd straight loss:

Jimmy and the Heat hold off the Lakers in primetime pic.twitter.com/wNtEEcADsP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2021

the Lakers without Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/WRZUYs36jc — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 21, 2021

Boogie working out for the Lakers pic.twitter.com/EJN5qAtVqM — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 20, 2021

DeMarcus Cousins returning to the Lakers pic.twitter.com/lGTsqvCShh — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 21, 2021

game-tying possession and the Lakers draw up a play for WESLEY MATTHEWS ?? pic.twitter.com/iRpXB64kyh — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) February 21, 2021

Clearly, LA Lakers fans are not happy with the recent output from their team. Developing talks of their interest in DeMarcus Cousins in the wake of Anthony Davis' injury has all of Twitter rumbling. Regardless, the lack of offense in the last two games is not a pleasing sight for the LA faithful.

Here's more reactions from Twitter on the Miami Heat victory:

Bron forced the steal



Got the ball, kicked it back to Caruso who missed…Lakers lose 96-94 pic.twitter.com/WFHVOMPbjH — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) February 21, 2021

With the Lakers losing to the same Heat team that the Clippers beat without Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Patrick Beverley, and Nicolas Batum, the Clippers are now the 2-seed in the Western Conference. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) February 21, 2021

Lakers let Alex Caruso take the last shot? pic.twitter.com/dGqeRT7ch5 — Conan O’Brien’s illegitimate son (@pleasesueme) February 21, 2021

No one is safe 👀 pic.twitter.com/hUhZ2zSMYx — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 21, 2021

Bam Adebayo put together a great night as well, recording 16 points to go along with three forced turnovers on the defensive end. The LA Lakers fell to 22-9 for the season with this loss, while the Miami Heat improved to a 13-17 record.

Here are more reactions from Twitter on the nailbiter in Los Angeles:

“The Miami Heat are Bubble frauds”



Never doubt Jimmy Butler people ... pic.twitter.com/AeXZZvyuA1 — MJs GOAT (@MjsGoat) February 21, 2021

Lakers fans vs. Heat fans mood after Miami's win pic.twitter.com/ez2RrVsgrZ — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) February 21, 2021

Ladies and gentleman your 2021 Miami heat! pic.twitter.com/nvfRc8Q30L — 𝕃𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕪🧞🎒 (@KxngLenny_) February 21, 2021

FCCCCCCCCCCCKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) February 21, 2021