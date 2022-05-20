"You know the bigger the lights is, so I have to go with Jimmy for sure" - 3x All-Defensive selection siding with Miami Heat if Celtics don't get Smart and Horford back

Jimmy Butler has been on a tear for the Miami Heat in the playoffs, delivering the expected defensive intensity while considerably improving his offensive output. He has three 40-point efforts in the playoffs, including a 41-point outing in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics.

Butler’s performance in Tuesday's 118-107 win helped Miami secure an early advantage against the Celtics, who have raised their bar this season. Ime Udoka has been able to maximize the contribution of his stars, along with role players like Marcus Smart and Al Horford, who have stepped up when required the most.

Patrick Beverley, the Minnesota Timberwolves’ defensive guard, has worn an analyst’s hat over the past few days, making multiple appearances on “First Take." He has been sharing his thoughts from the perspective of a player who is still part of the league.

Before Game 2 of the Celtics-Heat series on Thursday, Beverley was asked to pick between Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler, and he picked Butler, saying:

"Two-way player who does it on both ends, underrated leader – yes! I know it's real early. I know it's been only one game. Obviously, Boston is going to make adjustments, but after seeing the last series, after seeing this game, it feels like he takes his game to another level. You know the bigger the lights is, so I have to go with Jimmy for sure.

“Over anybody that's in that series right now, just from Game 1. I have to.”

Butler clearly outshined all the players in Game 1 on both ends of the floor, but the absence of Marcus Smart and Al Horford definitely had an effect on Boston. The Celtics started strong, holding an eight-point lead at halftime, but Tatum turned the ball over six times in the third quarter, quickly shifting the tide.

Beverley feels that Tatum’s best version will be on display only when Smart and Horford return to action against the Heat, saying:

“Now he has to bring up the ball, he still has to defend Jimmy Butler, he still has to play make, he still has to score, he still has to rebound. Rebounding is a very big key in this series. So, with all of that, with the injuries, I don't think you see the best version of Jayson Tatum.”

The health of the players will play a crucial role in the Miami Heat-Boston Celtics series

Although Jayson Tatum has been Boston's biggest facilitator in the playoffs – averaging 28.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.1 assists – Marcus Smart is indispensable on defense. Al Horford’s veteran presence and ability to put in clutch performances has eased the Celtics' path to the conference finals. That makes their availability even more important against the Miami Heat.

Patrick Beverley emphasized his reason for picking Butler and the Miami Heat by saying:

“If Boston is not healthy, Marcus Smart and Al Horford is not playing, I don't see Boston beating Miami consistently, over and over and over again. I just don't see it. The healthiest team always wins. Everyone in the league knows that.”

Al Horford is available for Game 2, but Marcus Smart – the team’s defensive anchor – is listed as probable with a foot issue. The way they’ve played so far in the playoffs, it's sure to be a challenging series for the Miami Heat – which has its own set of injured players.

