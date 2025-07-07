Miami Heat depth chart after acquiring Norman Powell in blockbuster 3-team trade

The Miami Heat have officially kicked the tires on their offseason.

Following a quiet couple of days, Pat Riley and his brass of decision-makers have finally made a big move.

On Monday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that the Heat will acquire LA Clippers guard/forward Norman Powell in a three-team trade.

The trade will also send John Collins to the Clippers, while Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson and a future second-round pick make their way to the Utah Jazz.

"BREAKING: The Clippers, Jazz and Heat have agreed to a trade that sends Norman Powell to Miami, John Collins to Los Angeles, and Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson and a 2027 Clippers second-round pick to the Jazz, sources tell ESPN," Charania reported.

Powell had another strong year in Los Angeles, averaging 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game on 41% from beyond the arc, and operating as the team's leading scorer even in most of the games Kawhi Leonard and James Harden were healthy.

Now, he should be one of the Heat's primary scoring sources next to Tyler Herro, while Collins should have a primary role in the Clippers' jumbo frontcourt next to Ivica Zubac.

Miami Heat are keeping tabs on Bradley Beal

The Heat already have another scoring weapon, but that does't mean they will stop in their pursuit of talent.

According to ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel, they will be one of the frontrunners to sign Bradley Beal if (when) he agrees to a contract buyout with the Phoenix Suns:

"The Miami Heat, who have long held interest in Beal dating back to before he became a member of the Suns, are expected to be at the front of the line to sign him," reported Siegel.

The Heat were reportedly one of the teams keeping tabs on Beal before he was traded to the Suns, and now that his big contract and salary won't be an issue, he might finally find his way to South Beach.

