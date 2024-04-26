Miami Heat fan makes astute observation about their roster

The eighth-seeded Miami Heat shocked the NBA world on Wednesday, defeating the first-seeded Boston Celtics 111-101 in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. Amid Miami's unexpected success, a fan on X/Twitter made an astute observation about its roster, resulting in entertaining fan reactions.

The Heat tweeted their Game 2 starting lineup, with superstar forward Jimmy Butler (knee) and point guard Terry Rozier (neck) sidelined. Their starting five featured Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo.

Afterward, X user @feeling3000_ tweeted that all five players could "pass as Brazilian."

That prompted X user @mcfxz to tweet a photoshopped image of the Heat's starters wearing the Brazilian national football team's jerseys.

"You're not even lying," @mcfxz said.

Fans on X then humorously agreed that Miami's Game 2 starters resemble Brazilians.

"Your Starting 5! PG - Tómas Herrinho, SG - Cáleb Martin, SF - João Jaquinho Jr., PF - Nico Jovello, C - Bamo Adiba," @TheMidRangeNews news said.

"Bam target man, Jaime center back, Herro wing that dribbles too much. It’s too good," @no_Capitalist said.

"FIFA be generating these players when you send a youth academy scout to Brazil," @LilJaysin76 said.

"Nah, a banger, LMAO," @M0HM0H said.

"As a Brazilian-American, I approve this message," @catchflames said.

Where is the Heat's Game 2 starting five from?

While fans had fun comparing the Heat's Game 2 starting lineup to a Brazilian soccer team, none of the five players hail from Brazil.

Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo were all born in America. Herro is of Caucasian descent and Jaquez is of Mexican and Norwegian descent. Meanwhile, Martin is of African-American and Caucasian descent while Adebayo is of Nigerian and African-American descent.

As for Nikola Jovic, he was born in England and is of Serbian descent.

Undermanned Miami Heat roster looking to continue momentum heading home

The Heat received well-rounded team production during their surprise Game 2 win over the Celtics. They knocked down a franchise playoff-record 23 3-pointers, including 17 from their starting lineup.

All five of Miami's starters scored in double figures, including three players with 21-plus points (Herro, Adebayo, Martin).

With Wednesday's victory, the Heat stole home-court advantage from the Celtics, with the series tied 1-1 heading to Miami for the next two games.

“It’s always a good thing if you can get one on the road,” Martin said. “You always look to try to steal one. We were able to do that.”

The Heat will look to pull off another upset during Saturday's Game 3 showdown.

