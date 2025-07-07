Miami Heat Free Agency: Bradley Beal dreams over for Pat Riley and Co. after 3-team blockbuster deal exceeds cap to $192M 

The Bradley Beal-Miami Heat links can be put to bed after Monday's three-team blockbuster trade between them, the LA Clippers and Utah Jazz. Miami acquired Norman Powell, John Collins will land on the Clippers and Utah added Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson.

The Heat, who were reportedly the frontrunners to land Beal as a buyout candidate, may have ended their pursuit with Powell's addition. His incoming $20.2 million salary has exceeded their salary cap of $192 million, taking away their ability to use the full midlevel exception.

According to insider Brett Siegel, the Heat will be hard-capped at the first apron ($195.9 million) and are $1.3 million over the luxury tax.

Brett Siegel @BrettSiegelNBA LINK By making this trade, the Heat have limited themselves financially since they are now hard-capped at the first apron. This means the Heat are unable to use their full MLE, thus making a path to Bradley Beal tough without trading other players. Miami is likely out on Beal.

Unless the Heat have other trade plans to create more space, they are likely out of the Beal stakes. Even if they add that flexibility, Beal won't make sense as an on-court fit. They will have a surplus of guards with Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell and Terry Rozier, should he remain with Miami.

Bradley Beal's next landing spot could turn out to be the LA Clippers

Until Monday's trade, the Heat were positioned best to land Bradley Beal, but the three-team deal has put the Clippers on top for the Phoenix Suns guard. LA has the full midlevel exception to use, and Beal is a target, as per Brett Siegel.

"Miami, who was viewed as the clear favorite for Beal, no longer appear to be an option," Siegel wrote. "However, the growing belief is that the Clippers are positioning themselves to be Beal's top suitor."

Beal's stock has dropped, but only if he's on his current $53.7 million contract. With him potentially available at a team-friendly deal, several teams are circling on the former Wizards lottery pick. The Bucks and Lakers were also among the reported suitors for his services.

Beal could reach a buyout agreement on Monday, per multiple reports, making him the next best free agent on the market. While the Clippers remain in a solid position to land the three-time All-Star, they will likely face stiff competition from others. For now, the Heat won't be among those teams.

