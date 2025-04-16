Miami Heat Injury Report (Apr. 16): Latest on Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins' status ahead of Play-In clash vs Bulls 

The Miami Heat received a huge boost ahead of their No. 9 versus No. 10 Play-In game against the Chicago Bulls. The dynamic duo of Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins haven’t been added to the dreaded injury report, signifying that the two stars are fit enough to participate in the do-or-die clash.

Herro suffered a thigh contusion during the Heat’s April 3 matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. While he finished out the game, scoring 35 points in 37 minutes, the shooting guard was sidelined for the subsequent Heat matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 25-year-old returned to the lineup since then, participating in the next three games. However, the coaching staff ruled him out as a precautionary measure for the inconsequential final regular-season clash against the Washington Wizards.

On the other hand, Wiggins has dealt with a plethora of injury issues since joining the South Florida side. He’s participated in merely 15 out of 32 regular-season games, with a hamstring injury being the cause for his latest setback.

The forward was absent from March 29 to April 8, missing six consecutive games in this span. However, he participated against the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Pelicans, averaging a modest 12.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in his return for the final two games of the regular season.

“Helped a lot getting my rhythm right. I feel like we needed it to get some rest and get our bodies right for a big game coming up,” Wiggins said via MiamiHerald.com.

Similar to Herro, Wiggins was also rested for the Washington Wizards clash.

“I’m feeling good, a lot better than I did before," the 30-year-old revealed.

Both Herro and Wiggins will be crucial to Miami’s chances of surviving the elimination game, especially with the added pressure of a 0-3 regular-season record against the Bulls.

To make matters worse, the Heat have added multiple other key pieces – Nikola Jovic, Pelle Larsson and Kevin Love (all questionable) – to their injury report, potentially resulting in a shorthanded squad for the important matchup.

Where to watch Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls?

The Chicago Bulls host the Miami Heat on Wednesday at United Center with the contest scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch the action, the Play-In action between the Heat and Bulls live on ESPN. Additionally, those looking to live stream can do so one hour before tip-off via the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

Who do you think will walk away with the win when the Chicago Bulls take on the Miami Heat? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

