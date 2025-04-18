Miami Heat Injury Report (Apr. 18): Latest on Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins' availability 

The Miami Heat will be witnessing Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins set foot on the floor for the final Play-In game of the Eastern Conference. Both stars’ availability is confirmed after the Heat coaching staff kept them off their injury report for the do-or-die clash against the Atlanta Hawks.

While Herro and Wiggins are fit enough to participate tonight to help the South Florida clinch the final spot in the playoffs, both have dealt with injuries in recent history.

Tyler Herro missed a few games late in the regular season due to a thigh contusion. He seemingly hurt himself during the April 3 clash against the Memphis Grizzlies, despite finishing out the game with 35 points in 37 minutes.

As a precautionary measure, Erik Spoelstra’s coaching staff kept him sidelined for the immediate matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Herro has been healthy since then, only missing the final, and inconsequential, game of the regular season against the Washington Wizards.

The shooting guard’s thigh appeared to be fully recovered during the 9-10 play-in game as he delivered a game-winning performance. Herro recorded 38 points, five rebounds and four assists, leading Miami to a 109-90 win over the Chicago Bulls.

Wiggins didn’t face any injury issues with the Golden State Warriors during the first half of the season. The forward was exceptionally durable while playing for the Bay Area side, missing merely one game. However, that hasn’t been the case since getting traded to the Miami Heat.

The 30-year-old has missed 17 out of 32 regular-season games, dealing with a plethora of injuries – stomach illness, sprained ankle and lower leg contusion. However, a hamstring injury was the latest reason for his extended absence.

The Canadian national missed six games between March 29 and April 8. But before the Play-In Tournament began, the Heat made sure that he suited up for the clashes against the Chicago Bulls and the New Orleans Pelicans before resting for the regular season finale.

While his performance in these clashes was mediocre – 12.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 4.5 apg – Wiggins was mighty impressive in the crucial win against the Bulls. The minutes restriction was lifted as he finished the night with a 20-point, nine-rebound near double-double.

“Every day that goes by I feel better and better. I felt good on the court. I felt like I was in stride, in good rhythm,” Wiggins said after Wednesday’s victory.

While Herro and Wiggins are not featured in the injury report, the Miami Heat have added three key pieces to the dreaded list. Kevin Love, Nikola Jovic (broken right hand) and Pelle Larsson (right ankle sprain) are listed as “questionable”.

Where to watch Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks?

The Atlanta Hawks host the Miami Heat on Friday at State Farm Arena with the contest scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT).

Fans can watch the final Eastern Conference battle of the 2025 Play-In Tournament live on TNT. Fans can also live stream the game one hour before tip-off via the NBA League Pass and MAX (regional restrictions may apply).

