Miami Heat Injury Report (April 3): Latest on Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins' status

The Miami Heat face the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night. They have inched one game closer to securing a playoff spot after beating the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night. Behind an impressive performance from Tyler Herro, the Heat snapped Boston's 10-game winning streak, defeating the Celtics 124-103.

The victory marked the end of Boston's longest win streak of the season and extended Miami's own winning streak to six games. Miami has been playing without NBA champion Andrew Wiggins, who has been out since March 27.

Wiggins has been sidelined due to tendinopathy in his right hamstring and has missed the last three games against Boston, Philadephia 76ers and the Washington Wizards.

All indications point to Wiggins continuing to sit as the Heat return home on the backend of a back-to-back to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. The Grizzlies fell to the Golden State Warriors last time out as Steph Curry erupted for 52 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

Ja Morant dueled with Curry despite coming up short. Morant dropped 36 points of his own to pair with three rebounds and six assists.

However, the good news for the Miami Heat is that Herro has returned to form. Herro led the team in points, rebounds and assists on Wednesday as he totaled 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds.

Herro has been on a tear over the last four games, scoring at least 27 points in four of the last five games and going over 30 twice. With Miami attempting to make a late-season run to gain a better matchup in the playoffs, Herro's production is making it a realistic option.

Tyler Herro aiming to secure playoff spot for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are ninth in the Eastern Conference with a 35-41 record after defeating the two-seeded Boston Celtics. On Wednesday, the Celtics' focus was mainly getting the roster fully healthy as Boston played without three key pieces.

However, while the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics sit comfortably at the one and two seed, the Miami Heat are trailing the 36-40 Atlanta Hawks and the 37-40 Orlando Magic.

The Chicago Bulls are one game behind the Miami Heat at 34-42, which would round out the eventual play-in tournament. With six games left on the regular season schedule, the Miami Heat will need Tyler Herro to continue his offensive production to put the team in the best position possible to advance through the playoffs.

Miami will face Memphis, Milwaukee, Philadelphia, Chicago, New Orleans and Washington to close out the year.

