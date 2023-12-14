Miami Heat Injury Report (Dec. 14): Latest on Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro’s availability

The Miami Heat are not likely to have Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro on Thursday against the Chicago Bulls. Both were ruled out on Wednesday for the rematch versus the Charlotte Hornets.

The Heat have not submitted their injury report yet, as they will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set. However, the said players are recovering from injury, which puts their availability in question.

Adebayo has been sidelined for over a week due to a bruised left hip. Herro has not seen action since early last month after rolling his right ankle against the Memphis Grizzlies. They have made strides in their recoveries, but the Heat have not given a definite timeline for their return.

The Miami Heat have done quite well in the absence of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. They have won three of their last four games, including two straight.

Thomas Bryant and Orlando Robinson have done outstanding jobs playing center. Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry have helped mitigate Herro’s unavailability.

What happened to Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro?

Bam Adebayo has been dealing with a bruised left hip since last month. The two-time All-Star, though, aggravated the injury in the second quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 1. He left early and has been on the sidelines in the Heat’s last five games.

Adebayo is reportedly at least doubtful on Thursday versus the Chicago Bulls. Miami coach Erik Spoelstra hasn’t made any comments about his star center except that he’s recovering well. He's likely going to be on the sidelines again to cheer for his team against the Bulls.

Tyler Herro sprained his ankle in the first quarter of the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 8. He stayed on the floor after the injury and limped back to the locker room. The Miami Heat have kept him out since then.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner has missed Miami’s last 16 games. He has started participating in individual drills, but his return date isn't definite. Like in Bam Adebayo’s case, the Heat have not given a specific return date for their star shooting guard.

Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro’s stats vs the Chicago Bulls

Bam Adebayo has averaged 15.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists against the Chicago Bulls. He last played against them on Nov. 20. Adebayo had 23 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal in Miami’s 118-100 win.

Tyler Herro has faced the Bulls nine times, averaging 17.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists, hitting 41.2% of his threes.