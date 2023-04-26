Miami Heat Injury Report: Game 5, 2023 Playoffs round-1 against Milwaukee Bucks (April 26, 2023)

Following a historic performance from Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat find themselves up 3-1 over the Milwaukee Bucks. They have a chance to end the series on Wednesday night, but might be without a handful of key players.

Looking at the Miami Heat injury report, there are three names listed for Game 5. The first is Tyler Herro, who broke his right earlier in this series and is out for the playoffs. Victor Oldadipo is also out for the playoffs after suffering a torn patellar tendon in his knee.

The final name on the injury report is Bam Adebayo. While he is listed as probable, this is not a good sign for the Heat as they try to put away Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. Adebayo is currently dealing with a strained hamstring.

