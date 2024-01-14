Miami Heat Injury Report (Jan. 14): Kyle Lowry's status and Jimmy Butler's return update

The Miami Heat boast dependable veterans who spearhead the team, with Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry serving as the most vocal leaders in the locker room.

However, both players have been in and out of the roster with various injuries. The team host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday at the Kaseya Center, hoping to catch a winning rhythm.

There are five players in the Heat injury report. Kyle Lowry has been marked as 'probable' to play, while Kevin Love and Tyler Herro are listed as 'questionable'.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jimmy Butler has been ruled out against Hornets and has no return date after a foot injury. Dennis Smith Jr. is also not suiting up, as he's scratched for the rest of the season.

The rest of the team, including Bam Adebayo, are available to play.

What happened to Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler?

The Heat's seasoned point guard, Kyle Lowry, has been absent from the roster for the last two games due to a hand injury.

Throughout this season, he has sat six games, experiencing setbacks not only from a hand injury but also from head injuries, soreness and designated rest.

For Jimmy Butler, this is going to be his seventh consecutive game missed. He's still nursing a foot injury, and the Heat are taking extra precautions to field him again.

The six-time NBA All-Star has missed 15 games for the season, and he also had nursed an ankle and calf injury.

Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler's stats vs Hornets

This is going to be the fourth time the Hornets and Heat face each other this season. All three games were won by the Heat.

Their most recent game was on Dec. 13, which the Heat won by nine points. Jimmy Butler tallied a double-double of 15 points and 10 assists while also grabbing seven rebounds and making all seven free throws.

Kyle Lowry was the starting point guard. He bagged 17 points and went perfect beyond the 3-point line, shooting 4-of-4.

When active, Jimmy Butler has provided the Heat with 21.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 24 game. Meanwhile, Kyle Lowry has 9.2 points, 4.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 32 games.

The Miami Heat are 22-16 and sandwiched by the New York Knicks in sixth and the Orlando Magic in eighth.