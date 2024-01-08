Miami Heat Injury Report (Jan. 8): Latest update on Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin's availability

Jimmy Butler has been the vocal captain of the Miami Heat, and Caleb Martin is an important part of the rotation. The Heat host the Houston Rockets on Monday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. This is the first time the two teams are battling each other this season.

It's seen in the most recent injury report of the Heat that they have four players on it Sadly, Jimmy Butler is out due to a foot injury, while Caleb Martin is nursing an ankle injury. Dru Smith has been marked out of the season, while Haywood Highsmith is probable to play the Rockets.

The rest of the team, including Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, are available to play for the Miami Heat. This team has a 20-15 record and is eighth in the Eastern Conference.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What happened to Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin?

Jimmy Butler has missed seven of the last eight games for the Heat. This is going to be the fourth straight game he's about to miss due to a lingering foot injury. He has already missed 11 games this season due to ankle and knee injuries.

Caleb Martin has missed the last five games because of an ankle injury. He has missed 15 games overall, and his previous injury was his back. There's no definite timeline on when Martin will get back to the roster, but his injury is not seen as a long-term one.

Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin's stats vs Houston Rockets

The Miami Heat has won six consecutive times against the Houston Rockets. The last time they faced each other was on Feb. 10, 2023, which the Heat won by just two points.

Jimmy Butler started and provided the Heat with 16 points, four rebounds and four assists. He shot below .500, doing only 4-of-11 from the field, but made all his eight free throws. However, his most important stat was the game-winning basket.

Joining Butler in the starting lineup was Caleb Martin who logged in almost 20 minutes. He ended the game with six points, nine rebounds and one block but struggled from the field, going only 2-of-9. Six of those shots were taken from beyond the 3-point line.

Tyler Herro was the top scorer for the Heat with 31 points along with nine rebounds, eight assists and five 3-pointers. Bam Adebayo chipped in with 20 points, nine rebounds, three assists and two steals. He also shot 7-of-11 but committed three turnovers.