The Miami Heat will host the Indiana Pacers on Friday night at the Kaseya Center. A win for Miami could help them climb up a spot in the standings. However, the task won’t come easy, as a lengthy injury report — featuring Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins — adds to the challenge for the Florida squad.

Ad

Bam Adebayo is the most significant Heat player to appear on the injury report, with the team listing him as “questionable” for tonight’s matchup due to a right calf contusion. His status will be determined closer to tip-off, but it’s worth mentioning that the 27-year-old has suited up for all four games since the All-Star break. During this stretch, the former Kentucky Wildcat has averaged 19.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while logging nearly 36 minutes per game.

Ad

Trending

Wiggins joins Adebayo as the only other player listed as “questionable” due to a right ankle sprain. The injury appears to be recent, as there were no prior indications of it affecting his performance — evident from his average of nearly 37 minutes of playing time over the past four games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While both players will be game-time decisions, their availability will ultimately be determined by the Miami Heat coaching staff closer to tip-off. However, a few players have already been ruled out for the matchup.

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Nikola Jovic and Dru Smith (out for the season) will be sidelined with a broken hand and a torn Achilles, respectively.

There is some positive news for Miami fans, though, as Tyler Herro will be available.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Going up against the in-form Indiana Pacers with a shorthanded squad presents a significant challenge for Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat, as they aim for their 28th victory of the season.

Where to watch Miami Heat vs. Indiana Pacers?

The Miami Heat host the Indiana Pacers on Friday at the Kaseya Center with the contest scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. ET.

Fans can watch the Heat-Pacers game live on ESPN, FDSIN (local) and FDSSUN (local). Additionally, viewers can catch the live stream starting one hour before tip-off on NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.