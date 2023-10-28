Miami Heat injury report: Latest update on Caleb Martin, Haywood Highsmith

The Miami Heat opted to sit out Caleb Martin for their Friday night game against the Boston Celtics due to his knee injury. It was a sad development for the Heat just before tip-off, as Martin was initially listed as probable for the nationally televised match.

Martin, one of the breakout players for the Heat last season, entered training camp with knee tendinosis. He practiced and even played some preseason games through the lingering knee pain, but the Heat gave him a rest instead on Friday.

The Heat eventually fell to the Celtics in Boston, 119-111, and will now fly to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Martin might be expected to play in the second half of the back-to-back schedule.

On the other hand, Haywood Highsmith remains out for the Miami Heat as he is still recovering from an MCL sprain. An MCL sprain usually takes a few weeks before getting healed, but Highsmith will be re-evaluated by the start of November to see if he can finally suit up.

Meanwhile, Josh Richardson is currently listed as questionable for Miami's trip to Minnesota due to a foot injury. Richardson also sat out the Heat's Friday night loss to the Celtics.

Duncan Robinson and Jaime Jaquez, on the other hand, played through their own injuries against the Celtics and remain probable against the Timberwolves. Robinson finished with nine points, all on triples, and one rebound, while Jaquez contributed two rebounds and two assists off the bench in the losing effort.

Looking at Caleb Martin's knee tendinosis

Northeast Knee and Joint Institute defines a tendinosis, Caleb Martin's knee injury, as such:

"Tendinosis occurs when the tendons – those fibrous cords that attach the bone to the muscle – begin to break down due to small tears or the collagen fibers becoming tangled. The overuse of the tendons through repetitive trauma or a past injury that never healed adequately usually is the cause of tendinosis."

NKJI added that tendinosis might take months to heal, which means Martin might either endure playing through the pain with proper medication or sit out for a little longer to hasten the recovery.

Caleb Martin is currently listed as questionable against the Timberwolves, but the Heat can upgrade the status to probable and eventually finally let him play.