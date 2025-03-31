Miami Heat Injury Report (March 31): Latest on Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins' availability

The Miami Heat will play the second game of a three-game road trip against the Washington Wizards on Monday. The Heat have come to life during the final stretch of the season, winning four in a row, against the Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers, respectively.

With eight games left before the regular season wraps up, the team is fighting tooth and nail to hang on to their spot in the play-in tournament. As Miami prepares for a crucial stretch, fans might be wondering about the availability of their star duo of Tyler Herro and Andrew Wiggins.

Tyler Herro is fit and will be available for the Heat’s upcoming game against the Wizards. The 25-year-old has been in fine form, recording 23.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game this season. Meanwhile, Andrew Wiggins is set to miss the game, as he's dealing with hamstring tendinopathy.

That’s not all, as the Miami Heat will have to make quite a few adjustments against the Wizards. Nikola Jovic (hand), Kevin Love (personal), Duncan Robinson (achilles) and Dru Smith (achilles) are all out for Monday’s game.

The Wizards don’t have it any better, as they will be without Saddiq Bey, Malcolm Brogdon, Bilal Coulibaly, Kyshawn George, Anthony Gill, Corey Kispert, Khris Middleton, and JT Thor on Monday.

Tyler Herro is expected to lead the Heat as Andrew Wiggins is out against the Wizards

Andrew Wiggins has been solid against the Wizards. He has played 18 regular-season games against them, recording 8.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

However, with Wiggins out, it will be up to Tyler Herro to carry a heavier load on offense and lead the Miami Heat to victory. Herro has also been solid against Washington, recording 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 14 games against them.

Herro has also played both games against the Wizards this season, recording 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Where to watch the Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards?

The Heat-Wizards game will take place at the Capital One Arena on Monday. The game will begin at 7 p.m. EST and will be broadcast live on MNMT and FDSSUN. Fans can also stream this game live through NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

It will be interesting to see how Tyler Herro leads the Miami Heat, with Andrew Wiggins out against the Wizards.

