Miami Heat Injury Report (Nov. 14): Latest update on Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin’s status

The Miami Heat will be playing without Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin for Tuesday night’s NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Charlotte Hornets. Both players are recovering from their respective injuries and have been ruled out for the said encounter. Even without Herro and Martin, Miami is starting to show the form that made them the Eastern Conference champs. They are looking to extend a five-game winning streak when they take on the Hornets.

Martin has not played for the Heat since the season-opener versus the Detroit Pistons. He played 20 minutes in that game and finished with two points, three rebounds and one assist. The following day, Miami told the media that the forward was dealing with left knee tendinitis. He will now miss his 10th consecutive game on Tuesday.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after his team beat the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday that Caleb Martin’s return is still unclear. The training staff has not given him a tentative date for a potential return. Spoelstra added that the team will not rush Martin’s recovery.

Tyler Herro, meanwhile, has been quite unfortunate when it comes to injuries. He only played Game 1 of the first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks last season after breaking his hand. This season, he started with a vengeance. A left ankle sprain, though, has forced him to miss time again.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner injured his ankle in the first quarter of Miami’s 108-102 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He was on the court for eight minutes and finished with six points, two assists, one rebound and one steal.

Spoelstra’s team knows how to win without Tyler Herro. They did it last season with him on the sidelines. Still, the multi-titled coach would rather have him available than not. The Heat are looking at the end of November for his return.

Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin are expected to play key roles for the Miami Heat once they return

The Miami Heat might not have reached the NBA Finals without the impressive performances of Caleb Martin. He nearly won the Eastern Conference MVP award over Jimmy Butler. Martin outplayed a few Boston Celtics stars along the way.

The Heat were excited to see Martin’s development once the new season started. He struggled against the Detroit Pistons in the season opener and has been injured since.

When Caleb Martin returns, Erik Spoelstra will not hesitate to call his number again. He has already proven that he’s not afraid of the big moments in the playoffs last season. The Heat can’t wait to have him back.

Tyler Herro, meanwhile, is playing with an even bigger chip on his shoulder. He spent the summer thinking he was going to be traded by Miami to acquire former Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard.

Pat Riley, at the start of the season, told the media that Herro was not being considered to be traded. Regardless of what had happened behind the scenes, the shooting guard is showing how valuable he is.

Erik Spoelstra will need Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin back to try and finish what they did not manage last season.