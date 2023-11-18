Miami Heat Injury Report (Nov. 18): Latest update on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo's availability 

The Miami Heat (8-4) are on a seven-game win streak. Erik Spoelstra's team face the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are not listed in the injury report. As such, expect to see Miami's two star players suit up.

However, Miami will be without R.J. Hampton and Tyler Herro, who are dealing with injuries. Both are listed as out in the injury report. Kevin Love is available following his issues with a left shoulder contusion, as is Josh Richardson and Dru Smith.

Heading into the new season, concerns surrounded the Heat's lack of activity during the offseason. They were hyperfocused on acquiring Damian Lillard and lost two key contributors, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus. However, Spoelstra's team hasn't missed a beat despite losing out on their primary trade target.

Miami was an NBA Finalist last season. They look like contenders again this season. Butler and Adebayo are the two catalysts that ensure that the Heat are a difficult opponent due to their physicality and bruising interior game.

Facing the Bulls couldn't have come at a better time, either. Miami should extend their win streak when they face the Eastern Conference strugglers who are embroiled in trade rumors. Chicago's focus is likely to be elsewhere.

The Miami Heat could still upgrade their roster

They may have missed out on Damian Lillard, but the Heat could still enter the trade market to upgrade their roster. A strong start to the season will likely convince Pat Riley that the team isn't far from being a serious championship contender this season.

With that in mind and the issues plaguing the Chicago Bulls, Miami could once again look to add a third star next to Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, and DeMar DeRozan could be good options for Riley and Spoelstra.

However, Miami should focus on building winning habits and chasing a high seeding in the Eastern Conference. Last season, the Heat had to qualify for the postseason via the play-in tournament.

They will surely want to avoid the additional games this time. To do so, Miami needs to win the games against struggling opponents like the Bulls.

The contest will also be a good opportunity for Spoelstra and his coaching staff to get an up-close look at three potential trade targets.