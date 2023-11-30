Miami Heat injury report (Nov 30): Latest status of Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro's availability

Tyler Herro will not be playing for the Miami Heat when they face the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, November 30. The former Sixth Man of the Year is out with a right ankle sprain. Herro has missed the last 10 games for Maimi and doesn't have a timeline for a potential return.

The Heat will also be missing R.J. Hampton and Dru Smith due to injury. Jimmy Butler and Haywood Highsmith are both questionable and will likely be game-time decisions for Miami's coaching and medical staff. Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo are probable and will most likely suit up,

Erik Spoelstra's team will have their work cut out against the Indiana Pacers. Rick Carlisle has his team playing a fast-paced brand of basketball that's centered around the exceptional passing ability of Tyrese Haliburton.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As such, the Miami Heat will need to figure out how to lock down passing lanes and protect themselves from dribble penetration. Otherwise, they could find themselves scrambling to defend multiple drive-and-kick threes.

Furthermore, Miami will be short of on-ball creation without Herro in the rotation. We could see some legitimate stagnation in the half-court as Spoelstra is forced to rely on 37-year-old Kyle Lowry to break down defenses and orchestrate the team's offense.

The Miami Heat need to make some slight tweaks

During the off-season, the Miami Heat lost Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Both players played significant roles in the team's run to the 2023 Eastern Conference finals. The Heat had been steadfast in their pursuit of Damian Lillard but ended up falling short.

As such, Miami's roster doesn't have the third star many were hoping for. There is more pressure on Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to create high-level offense and help uplift a primarily young team. Pat Riley will undoubtedly be keeping his eyes open for a potential star trade.

One team that could end up cutting ties with its top-end talent is the Chicago Bulls. Both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are expected to hit the trade block before the February 8 trade deadline. However, there's currently nothing to indicate the Heat would be interested in acquiring either of Chicago's star players.

Assuming the Miami Heat aren't interested in either star, the Heat's fanbase will be forced to remain patient. Miami is known for elevating talents and also for bringing big names to South Beach.

Riley has never been one to act out of panic. The front office will want to ensure that whoever they trade for will be a big hit with the franchise.