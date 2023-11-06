Miami Heat Injury Report (Nov 6): Latest update on Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson's injuries 

The Miami Heat will host the LA Lakers in a nationally televised game on Monday night at the Kaseya Center in Miami, but Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin are fighting the injury bug.

Both Butler and Martin have knee injuries, but the good news for the Heat fans is that Butler is expected to play.

According to the Associated Press' Tim Reynolds, Jimmy Butler is listed as "probable" for the Miami Heat's home game against the Lakers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jimmy Butler has been playing through knee tendinitis and even had a solid outing during the Miami Heat's NBA In-Season Tournament win against the Washington Wizards at home on Friday night, scoring 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

However, Martin will still be out for the Lakers-Heat game, which would mark his sixth consecutive game on the sidelines.

Caleb Martin only played for the Miami Heat in their regular-season opener against the Detroit Pistons.

There are three players on the injured list for the Miami Heat, but Duncan Robinson is not one of them. He is healthy enough to suit up against the LA Lakers.

The other player on the injured list for the Miami Heat is R.J. Hampton, who is listed as questionable.

Hampton was not around when the Heat played the Wizards in the NBA In-Season Tournament, but with a long layoff before the Heat's return to action, it would be interesting to see if they activate Hampton at the last minute.

Jimmy Butler rues lackluster defense against Wizards

The Miami Heat held off the Washington Wizards to not just begin the NBA In-Season Tournament on a high but also get back to the win column after starting the regular season 1-4. Jimmy Butler, however, did not like their defense.

The Heat were lucky that the Wizards lost despite making 56.8% of their shots, not to mention that Miami nearly blew a 25-point lead late in the fourth quarter.

Butler said:

“The offense [was] definitely good tonight. Defense, not as much.”

With another solid offensive team coming to town in the LA Lakers, featuring the still effective LeBron James, the defense could be the key if the Miami Heat need to score a stunner.