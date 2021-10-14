Miami Heat injury update: Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Victor Oladipo status revealed for the Atlanta Hawks game | 2021-22 NBA Pre-season

The Miami Heat had a stellar offseason with major acquisitions to complement Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The Heat pulled off one of the most underrated off-season moves by acquiring six-time All-Star and NBA champion Kyle Lowry in a huge trade to form their own big three.

They also made other important acquisitions, such as PJ Tucker, to round out their roster. Tucker's signing is especially vital as he fits perfectly with the Heat culture and gives them another big forward to guard the likes of Kevin Durant.

The mentality, hustle and tenacity that the players on the roster possess gives the Heat a very good chance to make a deep playoff run in a highly competitive Eastern Conference that features behemoths such as the Brooklyn Nets and defending champions Milwaukee Bucks.

Health is a major factor that stands between the Heat and ultimate glory, with head coach Eric Spoelstra and Heat management having to make a conscious decision on the minutes each player gets as to not overtax them prior to a crucial post-season run.

They have taken steps in the right direction on that front, and as per reports by the South Florida Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman, the Miami Heat have decided to rest most of their rotation in the pre-season game against the Atlanta Hawks. Winderman reported:

Out Thursday for Heat in Atlanta: Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, Marcus Garrett, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker and Omer Yurtseven. That likely will make Friday at home vs. Celtics at dress rehearsal.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Out Thursday for Heat in Atlanta:

Bam Adebayo

Jimmy Butler

Dewayne Dedmon

Marcus Garrett

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Markieff Morris

Victor Oladipo

Duncan Robinson

P.J. Tucker

Omer Yurtseven

That likely will make Friday at home vs. Celtics at dress rehearsal. Out Thursday for Heat in Atlanta:

Bam Adebayo

Jimmy Butler

Dewayne Dedmon

Marcus Garrett

Tyler Herro

Kyle Lowry

Markieff Morris

Victor Oladipo

Duncan Robinson

P.J. Tucker

Omer Yurtseven

That likely will make Friday at home vs. Celtics at dress rehearsal.

Resting their players in pre-season games, which usually do not matter, signals strong intent from Miami Heat management to preserve their stars for crucial matchups and games. This bodes well considering the injury history of their superstars such as Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler.

Will the Miami Heat led by superstar Jimmy Butler be able to make it to another NBA Finals?

Jimmy Butler driving to the basket against the New York Knicks

The Miami Heat have set themselves up perfectly to counter loaded rosters such as the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference with their offseason acquisitions.

New players such as Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker are a perfect fit for the Heat culture and will fit in seamlessly. The Heat have what it takes to go all the way with a roster loaded with offensive weapons who have the mentality and grit to hold their own on the defensive side too.

Considering the job PJ Tucker has done while guarding Kevin Durant during the Bucks' championship run and Jimmy Butler's tenacity along with other elite defenders such as Bam Adebayo, the Miami Heat are going to be one tough team to score against, even for a team as loaded as the Nets.

🏀 ALL ICONIC SPORTS @ALLICONICSPORTS Kevin Durant with PJ Tucker as his primary defender 2021 playoffs: 203.8 partial possessions▫️93 PTS

▫️45.5%FG (35-77)

▫️30.8%3PT (8-26)

▫️17 AST

▫️11 TOKD vs all other defenders▫️53.7%FG (110-205)

▫️44.6%3PT (25-56) Kevin Durant with PJ Tucker as his primary defender 2021 playoffs: 203.8 partial possessions▫️93 PTS

▫️45.5%FG (35-77)

▫️30.8%3PT (8-26)

▫️17 AST

▫️11 TOKD vs all other defenders▫️53.7%FG (110-205)

▫️44.6%3PT (25-56) https://t.co/h2g2iJpZXy

With the right pieces and an inspirational leader like Butler, the Miami Heat could cause a major upset in the Eastern Conference and reach a second NBA Finals in three years.

