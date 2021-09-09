Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh interested in a coaching role

Despite his career being ended prematurely due to a blood clotting condition, Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh has not ruled out a return to the NBA in a coaching capacity or as part of a team's front office.

Bosh will be enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend as a 11-time All-Star, two-time champion and member of the 2006-07 All-NBA second team. It was his tenure with the Miami Heat that the 37-year-old is most remembered for, however, playing alongside LeBron James and Dwyane Wade in a fearsome trio that made four NBA Finals appearances in a row.

While James and Wade have their own pursuits off the court, Chris Bosh recently spoke to the Sun-Sentinel's Ira Winderman about how his future looks, which could involve a return to the league.

“I don’t want to put any closure on it. Some sort of front-office or coaching situation, I don’t want to throw dirt on it and say, ‘that’s it.’ All I will say is that right now I’m concentrating on being a father, and raising these children.”

The Miami Heat's Big 3 consisted of Chris Bosh, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade

It is no wonder that Chris Bosh would like to focus on his family just now. He has five kids and is a devoted family man who frequently posts photos of his wife Adrienne and their children together on social media. While his children are still young and he is not even 40 yet, there is plenty of time for Bosh to come back to the league in some capacity.

Chris Bosh had a stellar career, playing both at power forward and at center. Despite being 6'11", he had impressive ball-handling skills, speed and athleticism and would frequently get to the free-throw line where he ended his playing time having made 79.9% of attempts.

In every season of his career, Bosh averaged more than eleven points per game and recorded three full campaigns averaging 20+ points and 10+ rebounds. When he became a free agent in 2010, Bosh became a member of the first player-created superteam with the Miami Heat alongside Wade and James.

The Miami Heat's 'Big 3' dominated the Eastern Conference and had multiple grueling battles with the likes of Paul Pierce's Boston Celtics and Paul George's Indiana Pacers in the NBA playoffs. They made it to four NBA Finals and succeeded twice, losing on the other two occasions to the Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs.

Chris Bosh was well known for his leadership skills in Toronto and in Miami. While he wasn't the most vocal player on the court, he led by example through his hard work and determination to succeed - something that could be seen in his hustle under the basket. His knowledge of the league and what it takes to win in the postseason gives him a strong resume to return to the NBA should he pursue a coaching or front office role in the future.

