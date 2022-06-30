Create
Miami Heat Summer League 2022 roster, dates and complete schedule

Omer Yurtseven contesting for a loose ball against Thanasis Antetokounmpo
Akhil Khatri
ANALYST
Modified Jun 30, 2022 02:26 AM IST

The Miami Heat had one of their best regular seasons in 2021-22, finishing first in the East at 53-29 record before reaching the Eastern Conference finals.

But having gotten all the way to Game 7 before falling to the Boston Celtics, Miami will look to address any weaknesses. The franchise will begin its quest for a title, starting with Summer League games – with a chance to test its lone draft pick.

Yep... @Jovic_5 is a hooper🎥 @ABA_League // @arenasport_tv https://t.co/MiNflVWzpi

The Heat announced that they will be participating in both the California Classic in San Francisco and the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas. The Heat are scheduled to play a total of six games in July.

All 30 teams will play four games from July 7-15 with one final “playoff” game, based on seeding, over July 16 and 17.

Miami Heat roster for the Summer League

Haywood Highsmith, Mychal Mulder, Javonte Smart and Ӧmer Yurtseven are set to participate in the Summer League along with the 27th overall pick Nikola Jovic. Assistant Coach Malik Allen will take the reins and lead the youngsters.

Yurtseven, a rookie from Georgetown this season, played 56 games, with 12 starts, for Miami.

Highsmith (two seasons, two teams, 24 games, one start) went to Wheeling University. Mulder (three seasons, three teams, 84 games, 12 starts) played at Kentucky. Smart (two seasons, two teams, 17 games, one start) is from LSU.

The start of #YURTSZN 👀@OmerYurtseven5's dominated last year's Summer League. #HEATYearbook https://t.co/nX2MqB0vJK

As of now, the full roster contains of 15 players – with a few participating in Las Vegas (*) only.

Player NamePosition
Jalen AdawayForward
Kyle Allman Jr.Guard
Jamaree BouyeaGuard
A.J. LawsonGuard
Jamal CainForward
Marcus Garrett *Guard
Bryce HamiltonGuard/Forward
Haywood HighsmithForward
Nikola JovicForward
Mychal MulderGuard
Orlando RobinsonCenter
Javonte SmartGuard
Aaron WheelerForward
Omer Yurtseven *Center
Bryson WilliamsCenter

The Heat roster is set to challenge other young teams. Jovic is a 6-foot-10 small forward who has generated a lot of excitement within the organization.

Team president Pat Riley sounded confident after the team selected Jovic in the draft, saying:

"We just think this kid is a burgeoning talent that you couldn’t pass up at 27 from that standpoint."

Miami Heat Summer League schedule and dates

California Classic

Date & TimeMatchBroadcast
2nd July 2022; 5PM ETMiami Heat vs LA LakersTBD
3rd July 2022; 5PM ETMiami Heat vs Sacramento KingsTBD

NBA 2K23 Summer League

Date & TimeMatchBroadcast
9th July 2022; 5:30 PM ETMiami Heat vs Boston CelticsNBA TV
12th July 2022; 7 PM ETMiami Heat vs Atlanta HawksNBA TV
13th July 2022; 9 PM ETMiami Heat vs Philadelphia 76ersESPNU
15th July 2022; 10 PM ETMiami Heat vs Toronto RaptorsNBA TV
The Heat will play two summer league games in the fourth-annual California Classic, against the LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings. They will begin the Las Vegas Summer League tournament with a matchup against the Boston Celtics on July 9. They will conclude on July 15 against the Toronto Raptors.

After an incredible season, the Heat are poised to carry that momentum on to next season. Having a robust start to the Summer League could set the stage for another exciting season.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

