Miami Heat lose most lopsided series in NBA history as Donovan Mitchell and co show defensive mettle

The Miami Heat were blown away 138-83 as Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended their campaign with a 4-0 sweep. In the process, the Heat, per NBA analyst Nate Duncan, may have avoided the worst playoff loss in league history, but they couldn't dodge the matchup that proved to be the most lopsided series in the history of the NBA.

Ad

The Heat had no answer to the Cavs' relentless pressure on both ends of the floor. They were outclassed as Mitchell and five other players hit double-digits and blew Miami's defense out of the water.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Duncan shared a graphic that also had the odds for the most lopsided series.

Expand Tweet

The Cavs now move to the second round and will play the winner of the series between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aharon Abhishek Aharon Abhishek is a basketball writer at Sportskeeda, bringing 9 years of rich reporting experience to his role. With a Master’s degree in Journalism, Aharon's passion for basketball dates back to 2008 when he began following the NBA closely. He specializes in stat-based pieces and athlete profiles, and is a firm believer of conducting thorough research to craft compelling content.



A fan of the Lakers and Bulls for their legacy and rich history, Aharon admires the competitive nature of basketball and how only a few seconds decide any game. He highly regards Kobe Bryant and LeBron James for their prowess on the court.



Phil Jackson stands out as Aharon's favorite basketball coach, revered for his astute understanding of the game. For him, Michael Jordan's final shot of his legendary career stands out as his favorite basketball moment of all time.



When not catching up with basketball, Aharon enjoys playing Cricket, reading and exploring different types of coffee. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.