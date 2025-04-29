  • home icon
Miami Heat lose most lopsided series in NBA history as Donovan Mitchell and co show defensive mettle

By Aharon Abhishek
Modified Apr 29, 2025 02:23 GMT
Cleveland Cavaliers v Miami Heat - Game Four - Source: Getty
The Miami Heat were blown away 138-83 as Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended their campaign with a 4-0 sweep. In the process, the Heat, per NBA analyst Nate Duncan, may have avoided the worst playoff loss in league history, but they couldn't dodge the matchup that proved to be the most lopsided series in the history of the NBA.

The Heat had no answer to the Cavs' relentless pressure on both ends of the floor. They were outclassed as Mitchell and five other players hit double-digits and blew Miami's defense out of the water.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Duncan shared a graphic that also had the odds for the most lopsided series.

The Cavs now move to the second round and will play the winner of the series between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

