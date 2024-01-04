Miami Heat NBA Trade Deadline Early Predictions 2024: 5 bold moves ft. All-Star talent pursuit

Jimmy Butler defiantly told the media during the Miami Heat media day that the team will get the job done this year. Miami was swept by Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals and was looking to improve the team. The Heat were reportedly the frontrunners to grab Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers before “Dame Time” was sent to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Butler told reporters that he had a roller-coaster ride of emotions before the season started. With no Lillard coming to boost the team, the reigning Eastern Conference Finals MVP dug down and vowed a championship.

The Heat, despite Jimmy Butler’s bold declarations, aren’t likely closing their doors in potential trades to get them over the hump.

Here are some names the Miami Heat could go after before the February trade deadline:

#5 Tyus Jones

Tyus Jones has been in Miami Heat trade rumors since the off-season. Jones isn’t on the same level as Damian Lillard but he is a solid playmaker who can run a team. Kyle Lowry is oft-injured and may have lost a step or two.

Jones is also almost always available. He has played at least 60 games in his last seven seasons. Given Tyler Herro’s injury history, he could be another shot-creator and ball-handler for the team.

The Washington Wizards are in the first year of a full rebuild and are looking to get younger. Duncan Robinson and a 2026 second-round pick for Jones might be the starting point of a trade.

#4 Jerami Grant

If the Miami Heat couldn’t pry Lillard away from the Portland Trail Blazers, they might succeed with Jerami Grant. The 29-year-old isn’t on the Blazers’ timeline with Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson. The Blazers might be enticed to bolster their assets with a trade.

Miami could open trade discussions with Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic and a 2027 first-round pick. Jovic is an emerging talent who will be the better fit around Simons, Sharpe and Henderson.

Having Duncan Robinson will benefit Portland’s salary cap in the long run. The sweet-shooting forward is in the books for $38 million in the next two seasons. Jerami Grant is owed roughly $95 million in the next three years before a player option for $36 million heading into the 2027-28 season.

Grant’s timeline isn’t ideal for Portland but it is built for Jimmy Butler’s championship window.

# 3 Pascal Siakam

The Miami Heat are very familiar with Pascal Siakam. Toronto’s versatile forward has given them fits in past playoff battles. Perhaps bringing him in could get Miami over the hump.

The Raptors already traded OG Anunoby. Most NBA observers believe Siakam is the next to follow. The Cameroonian is in the final of a four-year $136.9 million contract he signed in 2019. Toronto doesn’t want to lose him in free agency for nothing the way they did with Fred VanVleet.

Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin and a 2027 first-round pick could grease the wheels for a trade.

Siakam isn’t the shooter that Robinson is but he is much better in everything else. The Miami Heat defense will be suffocating with him, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo around.

#2 Alex Caruso

The Chicago Bulls have been playing well since last month but they are still 15-21 and 11th in the Eastern Conference. They were eliminated in the play-in tournament by the Miami Heat last season and could end up in the same situation this year.

Alex Caruso could also be available for a trade for the right prize. The defensive stalwart is in the last two years of a four-year $37 million contract he signed with the Bulls in 2021. Caruso is rumored to be looking to play for a championship contender.

The Miami Heat should swoop in if he is available. They may not even have to trade Duncan Robinson. Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic and a first-round pick could be enough to convince Chicago to trade him.

Caruso, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler leading coach Erik Spoelstra’s defensive schemes will be a nightmare to score against. The shooting guard is also hitting 43.9% from deep so he can also punish defenders when he is given room to shoot.

#1 Donovan Mitchell

If the Miami Heat are looking for a big splash, getting Donovan Mitchell will get the desired effect. Mitchell’s status in Cleveland is reportedly uncertain. Pat Riley and the Heat might be interested.

“Spida,” though, will not be cheap. The Heat are likely putting Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic and at least two first-round picks available for Cleveland to consider.

A Big Three of Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo is much better than what the Miami Heat had last season. They may finally have enough ammunition to finish what Butler vowed to complete this year.