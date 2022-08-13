NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat could revive their interest in former NBA champion

Since reaching the NBA Finals in 2020, the Miami Heat have longed to get back. They came close to reaching the game's grandest stage last season, but were eliminated in the Eastern Conference finals by the Boston Celtics in seven games.

With Jimmy Butler only having so many years left at his apex, the Heat are looking to capitalize. Recent rumors suggest they could be in the mix to acquire one of the biggest names on the trade market this offseason.

Even though he opted into his player option for next season, there is still a chance Kyrie Irving's tenure with the Brooklyn Nets could reach its end. With Kevin Durant insisting on being traded, the team could look to move both of its stars. Among the potential landing spots for the seven-time All-Star guard is Miami, according to a report:

“If they’re resigned to losing K.D., I don’t see why they would keep Kyrie in place, too,” the executive said. “You’d really have to get younger. They would have to look around and maybe revisit the Lakers stuff. The Heat, too, but the Lakers had a framework on a deal.”

While it was a small sample size, Irving performed well for Brooklyn last season. In 29 games, he averaged 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists.

Should the Miami Heat roll the dice on trading for Kyrie Irving?

Outside of pulling off a blockbuster for Kevin Durant, there are minimal options to make massive upgrades this season. For the Miami Heat, who are trying to remain atop the Eastern Conference and go further, pulling off a deal for Irving might be their best shot.

For starters, Irving has proven he can handle the pressure of the postseason. Part of what led to Miami's downfall last year was that they had minimal production outside of Jimmy Butler. If they manage to get Irving, it would give them a pair of elite-level scorers who can create for themselves.

The only gamble for Miami in this scenario is whether they can keep Irving in line. He is known for bringing off-the-court drama, and Miami runs a no-nonsense operation in the locker room. Getting him back on track would be a big test for "Heat culture."

The Heat have the pieces to get a trade like this done, and Irving is a good complement to the rest of the team's core. If acquired, Miami would have the firepower to go toe-to-toe with any of the East's top teams.

