 Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler reveals the reason why Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't guard him in game one

Ahead of the Miami Heat- Milwaukee Bucks game two match-up, Jimmy Butler has made some interesting comments about reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Jimmy Butler was the main reason the Heat were able to nick the first game against NBA championship favourites as he scored 40 points in the game.

Jimmy Butler explains why Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't guard him in game one

In an interview with The Athletic's Sam Amick, Jimmy Butler gave a detailed explanation about why Giannis Antetokounmpo did not guard him in the first game of the western conference semifinals. He quoted-

"Uh, no. I’m not surprised. I look at it like this. He is one of the best help-side defenders that there are in the league. And that’s what he’s been doing all year long. And I think you can’t get stuck on what we do. I think you’ve really just got to focus on what you do – you’ve been doing it all year."

He added further-

"But I’m gonna tell you: You’re not going to be able to leave me, so then that’s taking away their weakside defense. So either way it goes, we’re gonna be in a good spot."

In the same interview, Butler also praised his teammate Bam Adebayo. He mentioned that Adebayo should have won the NBA Most Improved Player award over New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram.

After a disappointing performance in game one, Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo will be looking to bounce back in game two. The MVP favourite only scored 18 points in the game and missed key free throws. Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the most sought after free agent in the summer of 2021 and for good reason.

Miami Heat has a match-up advantage over the Milwaukee Bucks, as they have multiple players who can guard Giannis Antetokounmpo. In-game one, Jae Crowder, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo all guarded Antetokounmpo.

Miami Heat are looking to add All-star calibre players in the off-season . According to reports, DeMar DeRozan has a good relationship with Miami Heat shooting guard Jimmy Butler and can join the team in the coming months. Victor Oladipo has also been linked with the eastern conference heavyweights.

