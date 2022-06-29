"He’s part of our core; We’ll see what happens… He’s special" - Miami Heat executive voices his plans for the upcoming free agency

Miami Heat's PJ Tucker plans to opt out of the contract, and Pat Riley discussed his plans for the forward's future with the team. The Heat, who fell short of the championship, are looking to improve their personnel.

Due to their success in recent years, the Heat haven't had a lot of early draft picks. They've built their roster through free agency and trade since their 2020 NBA Finals appearance. One of the players the Heat signed was PJ Tucker. Before his signing, Tucker was coming off a championship run with the Milwaukee Bucks.

In 2021 free agency, PJ Tucker signed with the Heat for less money. It was worth it for both sides. The Heat were able to return to Eastern Conference dominance, advancing to the Conference Finals. Tucker saw significant minutes and became one of their defensive leaders.

Recently, it was reported that Tucker will be opting out of his $7.4 million player option. Multiple contending teams are likely to pursue Tucker.

Heat president Pat Riley voiced his desire to bring the undersized forward back to the team.

"P.J. Tucker is like a cornerstone. I’d love to have Tuck back next year,

"Tuck is the kind of player that doesn't have to do a lot, from a scoring standpoint. But he makes so many great plays for you."

Tucker's numbers aren't eye-popping. However, it's an improvement from his stint with the Bucks. In the upcoming free agency, multiple teams are expected to try to sign the 37-year-old to a big contract. The Heat, on the other hand, won't let the veteran go that easily.

After making the Eastern Conferece Finals, what's next for the Miami Heat?

Miami Heat against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Miami Heat came off an excellent season where they finished at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. After a disappointing 2020-21 season that ended in a first round loss to the Bucks, the Heat bounced back. Jimmy Butler led the team in scoring with 21.4 ppg, while Tyler Herro followed closely with 20.7.

However, injuries derailed their roster. Kyle Lowry, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus all suffered hamstring injuries during the playoffs. Markieff Morris, on the other hand, only played 17 games after getting pushed in the back by Nikola Jokic. The incident resulted in Morris getting a neck injury which sidelined him for most of the season. Even after recovering, Morris didn't get a chance to play a single game in the playoffs.

