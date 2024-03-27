Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro delivers dose of sarcasm on his return from injury

Tyler Herro continues to work on getting back to full health on the court for the Miami Heat this season, since his last played game on Feb. 23. Interestingly, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Heat guard's timetable for a return date remains unknown, which Herro immediately responded to on X with a hint of sarcasm.

Herro has already missed 36 games this season as he continues to get hampered by a number of foot and shoulder injuries. Be that as it may, Tyler Herro wanted to lighten the mood for Miami Heat fans. He wanted to make sure that they were aware of how he was actually doing as he works his way to getting back to playing condition.

"I just had a great workout," Herro said, "but I ain't coming back no time soon."

In the 36 games he's played this season, Tyler Herro is averaging 20.8 points (43.7% shooting, including 39.9% from 3-point range), 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. In the games he's been sidelined this season, the Miami Heat has won 20 games and lost 16 in that span.

Herro last played on Feb. 23 against the New Orleans Pelicans. He logged 31 minutes of playing time before he sustained a foot injury during the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Despite going down with an injury, Tyler Herro still put up 15 points (6-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range), six rebounds and three assists.

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra talked about Tyler Herro's recovery progress from injury

With only 10 games remaining for the Miami Heat this season, coach Erik Spoelstra remains optimistic about Tyler Herro's progress to finally making a comeback with the team, as per Fan Nation's "Inside The Heat."

"That's the hope," Spoelstra said. "He's been making progress, and we'll treat him day to day, keep on making progress. And again, his body will let us know."

In his absence, the Heat's offensive process continues to be placed in a tough spot as they often have to rely on the efforts of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

As of now, the Miami Heat are in seventh place (39-33 record) in the Eastern Conference standings and continue to maneuver their way in a challenging finish line heading to the NBA Playoffs.

Moreover, Miami ranks 23rd offensively (112.7) and ninth defensively (112.3) around the NBA.

Luckily enough, however, the Heat have received important contributions from Jaime Jaquez Jr., Terry Rozier and Caleb Martin who have been consistent in their production on the court. Additionally, with the Heat continuing to figure out ways to win, despite all the injuries, they will have to put up some of their best basketball yet this season if they want to finish strong with a spot in the Play-In Tournament.