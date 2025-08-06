  • home icon
  Miami Heat scandal brews as ex-security staffer busted in multimillion-dollar memorabilia heist: Report

Miami Heat scandal brews as ex-security staffer busted in multimillion-dollar memorabilia heist: Report

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 06, 2025 02:18 GMT
It's been a while since the Miami Heat have made headlines with a blockbuster transaction or a monumental win in the NBA. This week, the Heat organization has made the news due to one of their employees being charged with a felony.

According to TMZ and a number of news outlets, a former security officer and staffer who used to work for the Heat appeared in federal court on Tuesday after being accused of stealing items worth millions of dollars. These items include over 400 game-worn jerseys by Heat players over the years.

According to multiple reports, Marcos Thomas Perez has been slapped with the felony charge of transporting and transferring stolen goods in interstate commerce.

Perez, a 62-year-old native of Miami, worked as a Heat staff member from 2016 to 2021 before transitioning into the role of NBA security employee from 2022 to 2025. He allegedly used his access to the Kaseya Center equipment room to steal the items in question.

As per a charging document released by the Southern District of Florida and the Miami FBI, a search warrant was executed at Perez's residence on April 3. This search yielded, among other things, around 300 game-worn jerseys that the Heat later confirmed to have been stolen.

The charging document also states that Perez generated $2 million from sales of items stolen from the Heat facility. One of these items was said to have been a Heat jersey worn by LeBron James during the NBA Finals. Allegedly, Perez fetched $100,000 for this jersey.

"It's getting me acclimated": Newly acquired Miami Heat forward talks about training in South Florida with Jamaican national team

On a more positive note, a newly acquired Heat player has opened up on national team preparations taking place in the same locale as his new NBA home.

In an interview with Anthony Chiang of Miami Herald, Norman Powell talked about the convenience of the Jamaican national team's training camp taking place in South Florida.

“It’s getting me acclimated,” Powell said of the national team's Florida-based camp. “Being here in South Florida, checking into the hotel, people already know who I am and welcome me and are excited about me being on the Heat.”
Before seeing action in his first Heat game, Powell (whose father hails from Kingston) will be representing Jamaica at the FIBA World Cup 2027 Americas pre-qualifiers.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
bell-icon Manage notifications