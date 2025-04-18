Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score (Apr. 18) | 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament

The Miami Heat faced the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at State Farm Arena in Georgia. The teams battled in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, wherein the winner will get the eighth and final playoff berth.

Ad

Miami is coming off a 109-90 win against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. On the other hand, Atlanta lost to the seventh-placed Orlando Magic on Tuesday, 120-95.

The winner will face the first-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Andrew Wiggins 10 3 5 0 0 2 3-6 2-3 2-5 5 Bam Adebayo 13 4 1 2 3 0 6-9 0-1 1-2 10 Kel'el Ware 10 6 0 0 0 1 5-5 0-0 0-0 6 Alec Burks 2 3 2 0 0 0 1-4 0-2 0-0 5 Tyler Herro 12 2 4 0 0 1 3-8 2-4 4-4 5 Haywood Highsmith 8 5 1 1 1 0 3-3 2-2 0-0 2 Davion Mitchell 1 0 2 0 0 1 0-4 0-3 1-2 3 Duncan Robinson 6 1 0 0 0 0 2-4 1-3 1-1 7 Kyle Anderson 0 1 2 0 0 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 2 Jaime Jaquez Jr. DNP - - - - - - - - - Keshad Johnson DNP - - - - - - - - - Nikola Jovic DNP - - - - - - - - - Pelle Larson DNP - - - - - - - - - Kevin Love DNP - - - - - - - - - Terry Rozier DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Trending

Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Zaccharie Risacher 3 0 0 1 0 0 1-8 0-5 1-1 -8 Mouhamed Gueye 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-2 0-1 0-0 -6 Onyeka Okongwu 11 7 0 0 1 0 5-8 1-2 0-0 -10 Dyson Daniels 2 4 1 1 0 1 1-4 0-0 0-0 -5 Trae Young 12 3 5 1 0 2 2-11 1-4 7-8 -12 Vít Krejčí 0 1 2 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 Caris LeVert 12 3 3 0 0 1 5-9 2-4 0-1 3 Terance Mann 0 1 0 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 -7 Georges Niang 13 3 1 2 0 0 5-7 1-3 2-2 0 Dominick Barlow DNP - - - - - - - - - Jalen Johnson DNP - - - - - - - - - Garrison Matthews DNP - - - - - - - - -

Ad

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks game summary

The Miami Heat had a 33-24 lead over the Atlanta Hawks at the end of the first quarter. Andrew Wiggins scored nine points for Miami, while Kel'el Ware added eight points and five rebounds. Trae Young had nine points for Atlanta.

Heading into the halftime break, the Heat still led 62-53. Bam Adebayo led the attack in the first half with 13 points and four rebounds. Herro had 12 points and four assists, while Ware and Andrew Wiggins scored 10 apiece.

Ad

On the other end, Georges Niang scored 13 on 5-for-7 shooting off the bench. Young had 12 points and five assists. Caris LeVert contributed 12 bench points, while Onyeka Okongwu added 11 points and seven rebounds.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a bachelor's degree in finance and is currently a candidate for a master's degree in business administration.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More

Miami Heat Nation! You can check out the latest Miami Heat Schedule and dive into the Heat Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.