Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score (Apr. 18) | 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Apr 19, 2025 00:17 GMT
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
The Miami Heat faced the Atlanta Hawks in the Play-In Tournament on Friday (Image source: Imagn)

The Miami Heat faced the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at State Farm Arena in Georgia. The teams battled in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, wherein the winner will get the eighth and final playoff berth.

Miami is coming off a 109-90 win against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. On the other hand, Atlanta lost to the seventh-placed Orlando Magic on Tuesday, 120-95.

The winner will face the first-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

Miami Heat player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Andrew Wiggins10350023-62-32-55
Bam Adebayo13412306-90-11-210
Kel'el Ware10600015-50-00-06
Alec Burks2320001-40-20-05
Tyler Herro12240013-82-44-45
Haywood Highsmith8511103-32-20-02
Davion Mitchell1020010-40-31-23
Duncan Robinson6100002-41-31-17
Kyle Anderson0120010-00-00-02
Jaime Jaquez Jr.DNP---------
Keshad JohnsonDNP---------
Nikola JovicDNP---------
Pelle LarsonDNP---------
Kevin LoveDNP---------
Terry RozierDNP---------
Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Zaccharie Risacher3001001-80-51-1-8
Mouhamed Gueye0100010-20-10-0-6
Onyeka Okongwu11700105-81-20-0-10
Dyson Daniels2411011-40-00-0-5
Trae Young12351022-111-47-8-12
Vít Krejčí0120000-10-10-00
Caris LeVert12330015-92-40-13
Terance Mann0100000-10-10-0-7
Georges Niang13312005-71-32-20
Dominick BarlowDNP---------
Jalen JohnsonDNP---------
Garrison MatthewsDNP---------
Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks game summary

The Miami Heat had a 33-24 lead over the Atlanta Hawks at the end of the first quarter. Andrew Wiggins scored nine points for Miami, while Kel'el Ware added eight points and five rebounds. Trae Young had nine points for Atlanta.

Heading into the halftime break, the Heat still led 62-53. Bam Adebayo led the attack in the first half with 13 points and four rebounds. Herro had 12 points and four assists, while Ware and Andrew Wiggins scored 10 apiece.

On the other end, Georges Niang scored 13 on 5-for-7 shooting off the bench. Young had 12 points and five assists. Caris LeVert contributed 12 bench points, while Onyeka Okongwu added 11 points and seven rebounds.

This live copy will be edited and updated as the game progresses.

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

