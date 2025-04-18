Miami Heat vs Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score (Apr. 18) | 2025 NBA Play-In Tournament

The Miami Heat faced the Atlanta Hawks on Friday at State Farm Arena in Georgia. The teams battled in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament, wherein the winner will get the eighth and final playoff berth.
Miami is coming off a 109-90 win against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. On the other hand, Atlanta lost to the seventh-placed Orlando Magic on Tuesday, 120-95.
The winner will face the first-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.
Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score
Miami Heat player stats and box score
Atlanta Hawks player stats and box score
Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks game summary
The Miami Heat had a 33-24 lead over the Atlanta Hawks at the end of the first quarter. Andrew Wiggins scored nine points for Miami, while Kel'el Ware added eight points and five rebounds. Trae Young had nine points for Atlanta.
Heading into the halftime break, the Heat still led 62-53. Bam Adebayo led the attack in the first half with 13 points and four rebounds. Herro had 12 points and four assists, while Ware and Andrew Wiggins scored 10 apiece.
On the other end, Georges Niang scored 13 on 5-for-7 shooting off the bench. Young had 12 points and five assists. Caris LeVert contributed 12 bench points, while Onyeka Okongwu added 11 points and seven rebounds.
